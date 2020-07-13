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Leader Resources

About Clubs and GroupsYour Stanford Community Awaits

Start a Club or Group

Interested in creating or running an official Stanford alumni club? Here’s what you need to know.

Before you begin, please note that all clubs, as branch organizations of the university, are required to have formal agreements with SAA. You’ll have help with this process once the time comes!

See if Your Club Already Exists

Search our club and group database to ensure the community you have in mind is new. You’ll be prompted to log in.

Search now
(external link)

Email Your Community Manager

Contact the Community Manager who covers your club’s desired region or interest to determine next steps.

Find your community manager
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Club Leader Resources

Need help managing membership or events, running reports, reaching out or all of the above? We’ve got you covered with the resources you need to grow your club.

View resources on Google Drive (external link)