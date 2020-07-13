Leader Resources
Start a Club or Group
Interested in creating or running an official Stanford alumni club? Here’s what you need to know.
See if Your Club Already Exists
Search our club and group database to ensure the community you have in mind is new. You’ll be prompted to log in.
Email Your Community Manager
Contact the Community Manager who covers your club’s desired region or interest to determine next steps.
Club Leader Resources
Need help managing membership or events, running reports, reaching out or all of the above? We’ve got you covered with the resources you need to grow your club.