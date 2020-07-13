The university’s honorary organization for alumni volunteer service, Stanford Associates, was established in 1935 and is led by its Board of Governors, recognizing and encouraging alumni engagement through awards and grants.

Stanford Associates are alumni with long-standing documented volunteer service (at least ten years, and active within the last five) a record of consistent giving to the university, who have been ratified by the Stanford Associates Board of Governors .

Associates Designees

To search, enter any part of an associate’s name or last two digits of class year (e.g., 04 for 2004).