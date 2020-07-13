Grants
Each October, the Stanford Associates Board of Governors convenes to select grant recipients from proposals submitted by departments across campus seeking to engage alumni in their work as volunteers and participants.
FLI Student Success Center / VPSA
Trailblazers Mentorship Initiatives: A project to support first-generation and low-income students through an alumni mentorship and networking that builds academic confidence, fosters career and graduate school pathways, and strengthens belonging.
Haas Center for Public Service / VPUE, and SAA, Global Alumni Community Engagement
Cardinal Connections - Alumni Community Building through Service: A project to bring together Stanford Alumni in Public Service members for hands-on local service projects, in order to make an impact across regions while strengthening the Stanford community through collaboration.
Native American Cultural Center (NACC) / VPSA
Dancing Through the Decades - The Drum Never Stops: A project to re-release historic Stanford Powwow t-shirt designs to generate support for NACC programs and the 2027 Stanford Indigenous Cultural Center Symposium, which will provide opportunities for alumni and students to connect through shared storytelling.
Office of Military Affiliated Communities / VPSA
ROTC Mentorship Program: A project to engage alumni in supporting Stanford ROTC cadets through networking, mentorship, and career exploration events, preparing cadets to transition successfully from military service to civilian careers.
SAA, Alumni Class Engagement
Student Activity Coding: A project to capture and code historical student activity records into Stanford’s alumni database, giving volunteers improved tools to support outreach and increase participation in Reunion Homecoming and other alumni events.
SAA, Global Alumni Community Engagement
Celebrating the Stanford Jewish Community: A project to produce a documentary film celebrating Stanford’s Jewish community, fostering connection and bringing together alumni voices to highlight the accomplishments and vitality of Jewish life on campus.
University Libraries
A Missing Chapter - Black History in Silicon Valley: A project to gather oral histories from Black alumni for the Coleman Archive, amplifying contributions, broadening understanding of Black experiences in Silicon Valley, and creating accessible resources for teaching, learning, and research.
Donations
Stanford Associates funds grants to campus organizations to help turn innovative alumni engagement ideas into reality.