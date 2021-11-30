Each October, the Stanford Associates Board of Governors convenes to select grant recipients from proposals submitted by departments across campus seeking to engage alumni in their work as volunteers and participants.
Small Department of Music
Workshop and Filming of the finale to Act 4, Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro: A project that includes Stanford alumni presenting a fully-staged performance of the finale to Act 4 of Mozart’s famous opera.
Haas Center for Public Service / Associate Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education
Got Issues? Focus on the Bay Area: A project to deepen Stanford’s engagement with local communities by expanding understanding and awareness, building capacity for leadership to address relevant issues, and facilitating opportunities to cultivate empathy and trust.
The Markaz (Centers for Equity, Community and Leadership - Student Affairs)
Muslim Student Union and Markaz Mentorship Program: A project to support academic and career interests of Stanford Muslim students by fostering connections with mentors from the Muslim alumni community. The group aims to empower the Stanford Muslim student and alumni body with programming including panels, mentorships, job postings and professional keynotes.
Office of Undergraduate Admission
OVAL 10-Year Anniversary Celebrations: A project to celebrate and strengthen the Office of Undergraduate Admission’s Outreach Volunteer Alumni Link (OVAL) alumni community by commemorating each OVAL chapter’s first decade. This year, the group celebrates the 10 year anniversary of OVAL chapters in the Mid-Atlantic and Illinois.
Stanford Alumni Association
Cardinal Arts Festival: A project that connects Stanford alumni in the arts in Los Angeles, including the curation and production of a large-scale event to showcase the alumni community’s diverse artistic talent and provide an avenue to build professional and social connections.
Vice Provost for Graduate Education
Building and Sustaining a Diverse Academic Community in the Northeast US: A project that shares the learnings and personal experiences of DARE (Diversifying Academia, Recruiting Excellence) alumni to recruit and support diverse academics from outside of the Stanford community. The group will engage Stanford DARE alumni living in the Boston area through social events to build and sustain a robust academic community.
Stanford Associates funds grants to campus organizations to help turn innovative alumni engagement ideas into reality.