Access to online databases with thousands of publications
Read, research, and learn with free access to searchable databases containing thousands of journals and publications. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the databases.
While you have some perks and benefits as a cherished alum, our Stanford Alumni Association membership grants you access to various special perks and benefits exclusive to members.
Unlock exclusive benefits and upgraded versions of select perks—while also supporting programs for students and alums—with a Stanford Alumni Association (SAA) membership.
Read, research, and learn with free access to searchable databases containing thousands of journals and publications. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the databases.
Keep learning alive with 15% off any in-person or online Stanford Continuing Studies course. Membership is verified upon receipt of your registration.
Take a course through Stanford Online and receive a 15% discount on most professional education courses.
Stanford GSB Executive Education programs taught by world-renowned Stanford Graduate School of Business faculty.
Savings of up to 35% off single-day lift tickets (purchased online) at Palisades Tahoe. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Get where you need to go with up to 35% off Avis rental rates. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Get where you need to go with up to 35% off Budget rental rates. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Receive discounted hotel rates worldwide through our partnership with HBC Travel Club. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Explore the world with waived non-member fees ($450/trip) on all Stanford Travel/Study trips.
Head to Fallen Leaf Lake with exclusive access to family-friendly activities, retreats, and more at Stanford Sierra Camp.
Enjoy access to the private golf course consistently rated as one of the finest in the world. Bring your SAA membership card and another form of ID.
Enjoy 10% off select in-store and online purchases at the Stanford Bookstore. Proof of membership is required. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Make reunion even sweeter with a 10% discount on Reunion Homecoming registration.
Show your SAA membership card to purchase day or monthly passes at the front desk of Stanford's facilities and enjoy gyms, pools, and other recreational programs.
Get 10% off most Stanford Live performance tickets for you and a guest. Valid on online, in-person, and phone orders. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Enjoy day-of-game discounts on up to four general admission tickets to home matches. Discount available at the ticket booth with your membership card.
See campus like never before with free access for you and one guest at the Hoover Tower Observation Platform. During Reunion and Family Weekend, complimentary guest access is not available.
Get a 10% discount on membership dues at the leading society for preserving and sharing the University's legacy.
Enjoy seven days (14 days for SAA members) of free access per year at Green Library.
While a majority of the benefits listed above are available to all members, some are available exclusively to Stanford alums.
Undergraduate and graduate alumni of Stanford.
Lifetime
$795
Lifetime Installment
split into five equal annual payments
$850
Stanford faculty, staff, interns, residents, fellows, certificate holders, postdocs, retirees, Travel/Study participants and Stanford parents
Lifetime
$995
Non-alumni, non-affiliate. Benefits are similar to Stanford Affiliate.
Lifetime
$1,195
Without the support of our members, the popular programs, services and resources we offer all alumni and students would not be possible.