Access to online databases of searchable publications(external link)
Read, research, and learn with free access to searchable databases containing thousands of journals and publications. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the databases.
Read, research, and learn with free access to searchable databases containing thousands of journals and publications. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the databases.
Prepare for exams with 15% off grad school test prep services for you or 10% off college test prep services for the family. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Keep learning alive with 15% off any in-person or online Stanford Continuing Studies course. Membership is verified upon receipt of your registration.
Stanford GSB Executive Education programs taught by world-renowned Stanford Graduate School of Business faculty.
Get into the car of your dreams with benefits on financing, rates and more. Visit the Stanford Federal Credit Union Auto Loan page for more.
Enjoy $500 off the closing cost of a purchase or refinance of a home loan with Stanford Federal Credit Union.
Enjoy access to the private golf course consistently rated as one of the finest in the world. Bring your SAA membership card and another form of ID.
Enjoy 10% off select in-store and online purchases at the Stanford Bookstore. Proof of membership is required. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Make reunion even sweeter with a 10% discount on Reunion Homecoming registration and a special welcome-back gift.
Enjoy discounts on alumni-selected wines from high-quality West Coast wineries. Available in participating states.
Show your SAA membership card to purchase day or monthly passes at the front desk of Stanford's facilities and enjoy gyms, pools, and other recreational programs.
Get 10% off most Stanford Live performance tickets for you and a guest. Valid on online, in-person, and phone orders. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Enjoy day-of-game discounts on up to four general admission tickets to home matches. Discount available at the ticket booth with your membership card.
See campus like never before with free access for you and up to five guests at the Hoover Tower Observation Platform.
Get a 10% discount on membership dues at the leading society for preserving and sharing the University's legacy.
Enjoy seven days (14 days for SAA members) of free access per year at Green Library.
Check back in December for lift ticket discounts for the 2022-2023 ski season! Log in with your SAA credentials to access discount.
Get where you need to go with up to 25% off Avis rental rates. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Get where you need to go with up to 25% off Budget rental rates. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Receive discounted hotel rates worldwide through our partnership with HBC Travel Club. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Explore the world with waived non-member fees ($300/trip) on all Stanford Travel/Study trips.
Speed through airport and stadium security with a $50 discount off the annual price of CLEAR. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Head to Fallen Leaf Lake with exclusive access to family-friendly activities, retreats, and more at Stanford Sierra Camp.
While a majority of the benefits listed above are available to all members, some are available exclusively to Stanford alums.
Undergraduate and graduate alumni of Stanford. Discounts available to recent grads.
Lifetime
$695 ($645 for recent grads)
Lifetime Installment
split into five equal annual payments
$750 ($700 for recent grads)
Stanford faculty, staff, interns, residents, fellows, certificate holders, postdocs, retirees, Travel/Study participants and Stanford parents
Lifetime
$795
Non-alumni, non-affiliate. Benefits are similar to Stanford Affiliate.
Lifetime
$995
Without the support of our members, the popular programs, services and resources we offer all alumni and students would not be possible.