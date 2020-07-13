Stanford Medal

Srinija is a dynamic leader who has influenced campus discussions and policies around the arts, humanities, and technology. On the Board of Trustees, her insightful counsel guided the evolving student experience during university headwinds. Her impactful service includes the Humanities and Sciences Council, the Stanford Live Advisory Council, and the SAA Board. As co-chair of the HAI Advisory Council, Srinija brings unmatched creativity and expertise to address ethical considerations in technology at Stanford and beyond.