The Stanford Medal annually honors volunteer leaders with decades of distinguished volunteer service to the university.
Stanford Medal
Leslie T. Hatamiya, ’90, JD ’97
Leslie has been an exceptional and steadfast Stanford leader since graduation. Serving on the Board of Trustees, its Task Force on Minority Alumni Relations, the SAA Board of Directors, the Law School Board of Visitors, Stanford Associates Board of Governors, as well as chairing the Haas Center’s National Advisory Board and leading numerous Reunion committees, Leslie is known for her unwavering determination, keen insights, and skillful collaboration.
Danny Parker, ’80, JD/MBA ’83
Danny is a one-of-a-kind Stanford ambassador who embodies the Cardinal spirit. A renowned leader, he is a past president of the Stanford National Black Alumni Association and the Stanford Black Alumni Association of Southern California, and has served on the SAA Board of Directors and the Stanford Associates Board of Governors. Danny is the beloved “mayor” of his undergraduate class, serving as Class Correspondent since 1989, and a consummate Reunion volunteer.
Victoria Browne Rogers, ’83
Vicky brings infinite energy and indispensable knowledge to her Stanford service, along with an unsurpassed commitment to students, faculty, and alumni. She has served with distinction on the Board of Trustees and the SAA Board of Directors, and currently sits on the Southern California Advisors Committee and the Stanford Interdisciplinary Life Sciences Council. A longtime Reunion leader, fundraiser, and faithful event host, Vicky’s dedication to Stanford is outstanding.