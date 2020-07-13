Stanford Medal
Melissa Foster Fetter, ’82
Melissa is an unparalleled champion of the arts and education, dedicated to enhancing Stanford's cultural and intellectual landscape. As chair of the Cantor Director’s Advisory Board, the Stanford Arts Advisory Council, and the Stanford Arts Task Force, she ensured the museum's vitality and facilitated landmark installations across campus. From the Anderson Collection Management Committee, to Museums by Moonlight, to the Campaign for Undergraduate Education, Melissa’s commitment, strategic insights, and collaborative spirit significantly enrich the community.
Srinija Srinivasan, ’93
Srinija is a dynamic leader who has influenced campus discussions and policies around the arts, humanities, and technology. On the Board of Trustees, her insightful counsel guided the evolving student experience during university headwinds. Her impactful service includes the Humanities and Sciences Council, the Stanford Live Advisory Council, and the SAA Board. As co-chair of the HAI Advisory Council, Srinija brings unmatched creativity and expertise to address ethical considerations in technology at Stanford and beyond.
Jorge Tapias, ’94
Jorge exemplifies a deep commitment to public service and alumni engagement. As chair of the Haas Center’s National Advisory Board, his guidance was pivotal to launching Cardinal Service, dramatically increasing internships and service-learning opportunities. Jorge’s strategic vision has benefited the SAA Board, the Stanford National Latino Alumni Association, Stanford Live Advisory Council, and LEAD. An invaluable advisor to Undergraduate Education and the School of Humanities and Sciences, he brings inspiring dedication to serving the university.