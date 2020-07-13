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Stanford Medal

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The Stanford Medal annually honors volunteer leaders with decades of distinguished volunteer service to the university.

Melissa Foster Fetter, ’82

Melissa is an unparalleled champion of the arts and education, dedicated to enhancing Stanford's cultural and intellectual landscape. As chair of the Cantor Director’s Advisory Board, the Stanford Arts Advisory Council, and the Stanford Arts Task Force, she ensured the museum's vitality and facilitated landmark installations across campus. From the Anderson Collection Management Committee, to Museums by Moonlight, to the Campaign for Undergraduate Education, Melissa’s commitment, strategic insights, and collaborative spirit significantly enrich the community.

Srinija Srinivasan, ’93

Srinija is a dynamic leader who has influenced campus discussions and policies around the arts, humanities, and technology. On the Board of Trustees, her insightful counsel guided the evolving student experience during university headwinds. Her impactful service includes the Humanities and Sciences Council, the Stanford Live Advisory Council, and the SAA Board. As co-chair of the HAI Advisory Council, Srinija brings unmatched creativity and expertise to address ethical considerations in technology at Stanford and beyond.

Jorge Tapias, ’94

Jorge exemplifies a deep commitment to public service and alumni engagement. As chair of the Haas Center’s National Advisory Board, his guidance was pivotal to launching Cardinal Service, dramatically increasing internships and service-learning opportunities. Jorge’s strategic vision has benefited the SAA Board, the Stanford National Latino Alumni Association, Stanford Live Advisory Council, and LEAD. An invaluable advisor to Undergraduate Education and the School of Humanities and Sciences, he brings inspiring dedication to serving the university.

List of Past Recipients

Robert H. Piestewa Ames, ’51, JD ’54
Victor Arias, MBA ’82
Charles G. Armstrong, JD ’67
Kenneth Bacon, ’76
Bill Barnum, Jr., ’76, MBA ’80, JD ’80
Jon Blum, ’84
Juli Oh Browne, ’91
Young J. Boozer III, ’71
Stuart C. Burden, ’84
Kathryn Ko Chou, ’85, MS ’86
Michelle Clayman, MBA ’79
Linda Hawes Clever, ’61, MD ’65
Michelle Landrey Cline, ’93, MBA ’98
Mary B. Cranston, ’70, JD ’75
W. Craig Falkenhagen, ’74, MS ’75, MBA ’89
Bernadine Chuck Fong, ’66, MA ’68, PhD ’83
Ivan K. Fong, JD ’87
Michelle Greer Galloway, '87, JD '89
Diane Fields Geocaris, ’72, JD ’75

Phil Halperin, ’85
Leslie T. Hatamiya, ’90, JD ’97
Fred Harman, ’82, MS ’83
Andrew J. Howard, ’98
Elwood “Woody” Howse, ’61, MBA ’70
George A. Jedenoff, ’40, MBA ’42
Carol C. Lam, JD ’85
Sally Pollock Lannin, ’78
Hong Seh Lim, MS ’83, MS ’83, MS ’87, PhD ’87
Goodwin Liu, ’91
Ruthanne Hosterman Mefford, ’77
Lloyd M. Metz, ’90
Gretchen Hartnack Milligan, ’73, MBA ’75
Woodrow A. Myers, Jr., ’74, MBA ’82
Angela Nomellini, ’75
Susan Coleman Oberndorf, ’78
Denise O’Leary, ’79
Vilma Kennedy Pallette, ’52
Danny Parker, ’80, JD/MBA ’83

Lise A. Pfeiffer, ’75
Phil Pompa, ’78, MBA ’82
Rowland K. “Reb” Rebele, ’51
Miriam Rivera, ’86, AM ’89, MBA ’94, JD ’95
Jesse T. Rogers, ’79
Victoria Browne Rogers, ’83
Beverly P. Ryder, ’72
Pam Rymer, LLB ’64
Jennifer Arnold Satre, ’71
Phil Satre, ’71
Bill K. Shen, ’98
Risa Shimoda, ’77
V. Joy Simmons, ’74
Sandy Smith, ’78
Jeffrey E. Stone, ’78
Gail Aguilar Stypula, ’59
Dana Weeks Ugwonali, ’94
Jim Ukropina, ’59, MBA ’61