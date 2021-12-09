Degree of Uncommon Citizen

Bob and Dottie King share a lifelong commitment to transforming lives and improving the human condition. Their philanthropic partnerships—at Stanford and across the globe—exemplify an enduring family ethos of stewardship and service. Bob and Dottie’s dedication to making a tangible impact in the world has been inspired, in part, by the personal connections they made through over 50 years of hosting Stanford’s international students in their home. Their passion for ending the cycle of global poverty led them to establish Stanford Seed and the King Center on Global Development, bringing together faculty and students from across the university to pursue innovative solutions for the alleviation of extreme poverty. Over the years, the Kings have been pivotal to the advancement of other meaningful university priorities. Bob and Dottie were foundational benefactors of Knight-Hennessy Scholars, endowing the King Global Leadership Program in support of a new generation of global leaders. Bob also lent his strategic leadership to the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence and the new school focused on climate and sustainability. Along the way, the Kings shared their counsel, sparked ideas, and nurtured countless relationships within the campus community. In all they do for Stanford, Bob and Dottie are, quite simply, exceptional.