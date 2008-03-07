The Award of Merit is given annually to individuals or groups for specific, significant acts of volunteer service.
Award of Merit
Individuals & Pairs Recent Recipients
Jarreau Bowen, ’07, MA ’08
Kathy Christie, ’85, MS ’86
Gus Hernandez, ’99
Vince Lawler, ’91
Rose Chan Loui, ’82
Rieko Mendez, ’85, MA ’86
Kevin Richardson, ’91, MA ’93, MBA ’97
Phil Satre, ’71
Group Recent Recipients
Class of ’70 Reunion Leaders
Hans Carstensen, ’70, MBA ’74
Ann Craig Hanson, ’70
Susan “Susie” Phillips, ’70, MBA ’72
Kenneth Tanaka, ’70
Class of ’71 Reunion Leaders
Nelson Dong, ’71
Robert Heywood, ’71
Tod Tolan, ’71
Harry White, ’71
President’s Award for the Advancement of the Common Good
Henry Brandon III, ’78
Dorothy Shubin, ’81
Debra Somberg, ’87
2022 Stanford Black Alumni Summit Leadership Team
DeLise Bernard, ’98, MA ’99
Jonathan Carter, MS ’96
Danielle Moore, ’04
Raquel M. Rall, ’04
Cecil “Chip” Talbott, ’91
Keisha Wright, ’91
Marci Young, ’91
NY Alumni Virtual Event Series Leaders & Stanford Groups
Julie Henry, ’80, MA ’81
Christine Kim, ’09
Tenecia Sicard, ’03
Tracy Young, ’91