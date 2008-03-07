Skip to main content
Award of Merit

The Award of Merit is given annually to individuals or groups for specific, significant acts of volunteer service.

Individuals & Pairs Recent Recipients

Jarreau Bowen, ’07, MA ’08
Kathy Christie, ’85, MS ’86
Gus Hernandez, ’99
Vince Lawler, ’91 
Rose Chan Loui, ’82
Rieko Mendez, ’85, MA ’86
Kevin Richardson, ’91, MA ’93, MBA ’97
Phil Satre, ’71

Group Recent Recipients

Class of ’70 Reunion Leaders

Hans Carstensen, ’70, MBA ’74
Ann Craig Hanson, ’70
Susan “Susie” Phillips, ’70, MBA ’72
Kenneth Tanaka, ’70 

Class of ’71 Reunion Leaders

Nelson Dong, ’71
Robert Heywood, ’71
Tod Tolan, ’71
Harry White, ’71  

President’s Award for the Advancement of the Common Good

Henry Brandon III, ’78
Dorothy Shubin, ’81
Debra Somberg, ’87

2022 Stanford Black Alumni Summit Leadership Team

DeLise Bernard, ’98, MA ’99
Jonathan Carter, MS ’96
Danielle Moore, ’04
Raquel M. Rall, ’04
Cecil “Chip” Talbott, ’91
Keisha Wright, ’91
Marci Young, ’91

NY Alumni Virtual Event Series Leaders & Stanford Groups

Julie Henry, ’80, MA ’81
Christine Kim, ’09
Tenecia Sicard, ’03
Tracy Young, ’91 