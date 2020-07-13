Gold Spike Award
Ruth Porat, ’79
Ruth’s trusted, strategic, and impactful engagement with stakeholders across the university has made her one of Stanford’s most important and influential advisors. On the Board of Trustees, she balanced data-driven decisions with human connection, and transformed the Compensation and Finance Committees to achieve greater efficiency. A sounding board for senior leaders including presidents, provosts and deans, Ruth has brought remarkable acumen to roles on the Humanities and Sciences Council, Stanford Management Company Board, and Stanford Challenge Leadership Council. With exemplary commitment to mentorship and service, Ruth inspires students and alumni, reinforcing her legacy as a champion of Stanford’s mission.
Ron Spogli, ’70
Ron’s leadership and service to Stanford reflect a lifetime commitment to advancing the university’s goals on both local and global scales. His transformative contributions to the Freeman Spogli Institute have profoundly enhanced Stanford’s impact in international studies. Ron’s tenure on the Board of Trustees and the Hoover Institution’s Board of Overseers and Executive Committee demonstrates his dedication to fostering dialogue and addressing critical issues. As a regional chair for the Campaign for Undergraduate Education and cofounder of the Stanford Southern California Advisors, he has provided strategic guidance while mentoring key philanthropic partners. With unwavering loyalty, Ron exemplifies remarkable service to Stanford.