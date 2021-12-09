Gold Spike Award

Vaughn is one of Stanford’s most esteemed and respected citizens, working diligently and often quietly as an adviser, connector, and facilitator over more than 50 years. His impact extends across campus, from Stanford Law School to Stanford Arts, to Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital, and beyond. As a member of the Board of Trustees, the Law School Dean’s Advisory Council, and the LEAD Council, and as the current chair of the Stanford Arts Advisory Council, Vaughn leads with deep thought, genuine enthusiasm, unwavering dedication, and the utmost integrity.