Gold Spike Award

Ron’s leadership and service to Stanford reflect a lifetime commitment to advancing the university’s goals on both local and global scales. His transformative contributions to the Freeman Spogli Institute have profoundly enhanced Stanford’s impact in international studies. Ron’s tenure on the Board of Trustees and the Hoover Institution’s Board of Overseers and Executive Committee demonstrates his dedication to fostering dialogue and addressing critical issues. As a regional chair for the Campaign for Undergraduate Education and cofounder of the Stanford Southern California Advisors, he has provided strategic guidance while mentoring key philanthropic partners. With unwavering loyalty, Ron exemplifies remarkable service to Stanford.