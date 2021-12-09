Skip to main content
Gold Spike Award

The Gold Spike Award is the highest annual honor for volunteer service at Stanford, recognizing decades of exceptional and significant service to the university.

John A. Gunn, ’66, MBA ’72

John is a truly remarkable Stanford citizen, leaving his mark on myriad schools, interdisciplinary initiatives, and campus institutions. He is known for bringing bold ideas, a global perspective, and unparalleled generosity to his many leadership roles, including terms on the Board of Trustees, GSB Advisory Council, several School of Medicine boards, and the SIEPR Advisory Board, which he chaired. John has a well-earned reputation as a strategic adviser, trusted confidant, and visionary leader who believes in Stanford’s power to have a positive impact on the world.

Vaughn C. Williams, JD ’69

Vaughn is one of Stanford’s most esteemed and respected citizens, working diligently and often quietly as an adviser, connector, and facilitator over more than 50 years. His impact extends across campus, from Stanford Law School to Stanford Arts, to Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital, and beyond. As a member of the Board of Trustees, the Law School Dean’s Advisory Council, and the LEAD Council, and as the current chair of the Stanford Arts Advisory Council, Vaughn leads with deep thought, genuine enthusiasm, unwavering dedication, and the utmost integrity.

List of Past Recipients

Steve A. Denning, MBA ’78
V. Joy Simmons, ’74
Fred W. Alvarez, ’72, JD ’75
Roy Anderson, ’47, MBA ’49
Vernon Anderson, ’53, MBA ’57
Thomas Bailard, ’64, MBA ’69
Rocky Barber, ’73, MS ’73, MBA ’75
Bill Barnum, ’76, JD ’80, MBA ’80
Danily Bell, ’29
Warren Berl, ’42
Helen Bing
Peter Bing, ’55
John Birke, MBA ’65
Eugene Bishop, ’31
Reid Briggs, ’32
Harry Bright, ’29
Alden Brown, MBA ’48
Douglas Brown, ’59, MBA ’61
Robert Brown, ’31
T. Robert Burke, ’64, JD ’67
Malin Burnham, ’49
Royal Bush, ’35, MBA ’41
John Butler, ’53
Mariann Byerwalter, ’82
Julie Greer Campbell, ’65
Jim Canales, ’88, MA ’89
Kenneth Christensen, ’30
Donald Clark, ’56
Roger Clay, Jr., ’66
Clyde Cook, 1918
Benjamin Crocker, ’56, JD ’58
Donald Crocker, ’56, JD ’58
Joseph Cusick, ’51, Sloan ’73
Kenneth Cuthbertson, ’40, MBA ’47
Ralph Davidson, ’50
Richard De Luce, JD ’55
Irving Deal, ’50
Roberta Bowman Denning, ’75, MBA ’78
James Dickason, MBA ’51
Susan P. Diekman, '65, MA '67
Sue Bricker Dorn, ’55
Morris Doyle, ’29
Charles Ducommun, ’35
Herbert Dwight, Jr., ’53, MS ’59
Lewis Eaton, ’42
William Edwards, ’50

Charles Eldon, ’48, MBA ’50
W. Noel Eldred, ’31, ENG ’33
Leonard Ely II, ’48, MBA ’50
Patricia Engasser, ’59, MD ’62
Barbara Denning Finberg, ’49
Nathan Finch, ’31, LLB ’34
Doris Feigenbaum Fisher, ’53
Thomas Ford
C. K Poe Fratt, MBA ’59
Bradford Freeman, ’64
John Freidenrich, ’59, LLB ’63
W. Parmer Fuller III, ’33
James Gaither, JD ’64
Frederic Glover, ’33
John Goldman, MBA ’75
Kay Sprinkel Grace, ’59, MA ’75
Richard Guggenhime, ’29
Ruth Levison Halperin, ’47
Allan Harris, ’45
Lawrence Harris, Jr., ’32
Barbara Herrmann Hart, ’59
W. W. Henry, ’26
Walter Hewlett, MS ’68, MS ’73, DMA ’80
David Heyler, Jr., ’48, JD ’51
George Hume, JD ’75, MBA ’75
Leslie Bryant Hume, MA ’71, PhD ’79
John Isaacs, ’31
Franklin Johnson, Jr., ’50
Stanley Kaisel, MA ’46, PhD ’49
William Kimball, Jr., ’41
Marcus Krupp, ’34, MD ’39
Annie Huntress Lamont, ’79
William Landreth, ’69
Joan LaneMelvin Lane, ’44
Chien Lee, ’75, MS ’75, MBA ’79
John Leland, Jr., ’56
John Levin, MA ’70, JD ’73
Robert Levison, Sr., ’21
Roger Lewis, ’34
John Lillie, ’59, MS ’64, MBA ’64
Frank Lodato, ’49, MA ’56
Lawrence Marx, Jr.
Susan R. McCaw, ’84
Bowen McCoy, ’58
Burton McMurtry, MS ’59, PhD ’62

Linda Randall Meier, ’61
J. D. Middleton, ’25
A. A. Milligan, ’38
Gretchen Hartnack Milligan, ’73, MBA ’75
Kendyl Monroe, ’58, LLB ’60
John Morgridge, MBA ’57
Stuart Morshead, ’50, MBA ’52
Robert Moulton, Jr., ’40
Nancy Barry Munger, ’45
Wendy Munger, ’72
R. Chandler Myers, ’54, JD ’58
Denise O’Leary, ’79
Susan Packard Orr, ’68, MBA ’70
John Packard, ’55, MBA ’61
Templeton Peck, ’29
Gregor Peterson, ’54, MBA ’59
Charles Pigott, ’51
John Pike, ’56
Frederick Rehmus, MBA ’61
Claude Rosenberg, Jr., ’50, MBA ’52
Robert Rosenberg, ’54, LLB ’56
Victoria Post Sant, ’61
Karl Schwarz, ’55, MS ’59
Mary Carroll W. Scott, '66
John Scully, MBA ’68
Perry Seiffert, ’64
Jack Shepard, ’53, MA ’55, MBA ’56
Leon Sloss III, ’49
Ralph Spiegl, ’45, MD ’48
Garen Staglin, MBA ’68
Noel Stearn, 1918, MA 1919
Isaac Stein, MBA ’70, JD ’72
Paul Stock, MBA ’61
Jeffrey Stone, ’78
Earle Talbot, 1902
Dorcas Hardison Thille, ’53
James Triolo, ’35, MA ’36
Gene Walker, ’28
Alan Weeden, ’45
J. Fred Weintz, Jr., ’48
W. Frank West, ’47, MS ’48
Julie Stulce Williamson, ’66
Robert Williamson, Jr., ’66, MBA ’68
Ward Woods, ’64
William Wraith III, ’54, MS ’58, MBA ’59
John Young, MBA ’58