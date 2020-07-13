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Gold Spike Award

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The Gold Spike Award honors exceptional volunteer leadership service to the university. It is the highest annual honor for alumni service.

Ruth Porat, ’79

Ruth’s trusted, strategic, and impactful engagement with stakeholders across the university has made her one of Stanford’s most important and influential advisors. On the Board of Trustees, she balanced data-driven decisions with human connection, and transformed the Compensation and Finance Committees to achieve greater efficiency. A sounding board for senior leaders including presidents, provosts and deans, Ruth has brought remarkable acumen to roles on the Humanities and Sciences Council, Stanford Management Company Board, and Stanford Challenge Leadership Council. With exemplary commitment to mentorship and service, Ruth inspires students and alumni, reinforcing her legacy as a champion of Stanford’s mission.

Ron Spogli, ’70

Ron’s leadership and service to Stanford reflect a lifetime commitment to advancing the university’s goals on both local and global scales. His transformative contributions to the Freeman Spogli Institute have profoundly enhanced Stanford’s impact in international studies. Ron’s tenure on the Board of Trustees and the Hoover Institution’s Board of Overseers and Executive Committee demonstrates his dedication to fostering dialogue and addressing critical issues. As a regional chair for the Campaign for Undergraduate Education and cofounder of the Stanford Southern California Advisors, he has provided strategic guidance while mentoring key philanthropic partners. With unwavering loyalty, Ron exemplifies remarkable service to Stanford.

List of Past Recipients

Fred W. Alvarez, ’72, JD ’75
Roy Anderson, ’47, MBA ’49
Vernon Anderson, ’53, MBA ’57
Thomas Bailard, ’64, MBA ’69
Rocky Barber, ’73, MS ’73, MBA ’75
Bill Barnum, ’76, JD ’80, MBA ’80
Danily Bell, 1929
Warren Berl, ’42
Helen Bing
Peter Bing, ’55
John Birke, MBA ’65
Eugene Bishop, ’31
Reid Briggs, ’32
Harry Bright, 1929
Alden Brown, MBA ’48
Douglas Brown, ’59, MBA ’61
Robert Brown, ’31
T. Robert Burke, ’64, JD ’67
Malin Burnham, ’49
Royal Bush, ’35, MBA ’41
John Butler, ’53
Mariann Byerwalter, ’82
Julie Greer Campbell, ’65
Jim Canales, ’88, MA ’89
Kenneth Christensen, ’30
Donald Clark, ’56
Roger Clay, Jr., ’66
Clyde Cook, 1918
Benjamin Crocker, ’56, JD ’58
Donald Crocker, ’56, JD ’58
Joseph Cusick, ’51, Sloan ’73
Kenneth Cuthbertson, ’40, MBA ’47
Ralph Davidson, ’50
Irving Deal, ’50
Richard De Luce, JD ’55
Roberta Bowman Denning, ’75, MBA ’78
Steve A. Denning, MBA ’78
James Dickason, MBA ’51
Susan P. Diekman, 65, MA 67
Sue Bricker Dorn, ’55
Morris Doyle, 1929
Charles Ducommun, ’35
Herbert Dwight, Jr., ’53, MS ’59
Lewis Eaton, ’42
William Edwards, ’50
Charles Eldon, ’48, MBA ’50
W. Noel Eldred, ’31, ENG ’33
Leonard Ely II, ’48, MBA ’50

Patricia Engasser, ’59, MD ’62
Barbara Denning Finberg, ’49
Nathan Finch, ’31, LLB ’34
Doris Feigenbaum Fisher, ’53
Thomas Ford
C. K. Poe Fratt, MBA ’59
Bradford Freeman, ’64
John Freidenrich, ’59, LLB ’63
W. Parmer Fuller III, ’33
James Gaither, JD ’64
Frederic Glover, ’33
John Goldman, MBA ’75
Kay Sprinkel Grace, ’59, MA ’75
Richard Guggenhime, 1929
John A. Gunn, ’66, MBA ’72
Ruth Levison Halperin, ’47
Allan Harris, ’45
Lawrence Harris, Jr., ’32
Barbara Herrmann Hart, ’59
W. W. Henry, ’26
Walter Hewlett, MS ’68, MS ’73, DMA ’80
David Heyler, Jr., ’48, JD ’51
George Hume, JD ’75, MBA ’75
Leslie Bryant Hume, MA ’71, PhD ’79
John Isaacs, ’31
Franklin Johnson, Jr., ’50
Stanley Kaisel, MA ’46, PhD ’49
William Kimball, Jr., ’41
Marcus Krupp, ’34, MD ’39
Annie Huntress Lamont, ’79
William Landreth, ’69
Joan Lane
Melvin Lane, ’44
Chien Lee, ’75, MS ’75, MBA ’79
John Leland, Jr., ’56
John Levin, MA ’70, JD ’73
Robert Levison, Sr., 1921
Roger Lewis, ’34
John Lillie, ’59, MS ’64, MBA ’64
Frank Lodato, ’49, MA ’56
Lawrence Marx, Jr.
Susan R. McCaw, ’84
Bowen McCoy, ’58
Dorcas H. McFarlane, ’53
Burton McMurtry, MS ’59, PhD ’62
Linda Randall Meier, ’61
J. D. Middleton, 1925
A. A. Milligan, ’38

Gretchen Hartnack Milligan, ’73, MBA ’75
Kendyl Monroe, ’58, LLB ’60
John Morgridge, MBA ’57
Stuart Morshead, ’50, MBA ’52
Robert Moulton, Jr., ’40
Nancy Barry Munger, ’45
Wendy Munger, ’72
R. Chandler Myers, ’54, JD ’58
Angela Nomellini, ’75
Denise O’Leary, ’79
Susan Packard Orr, ’68, MBA ’70
John Packard, ’55, MBA ’61
Templeton Peck, 1929
Gregor Peterson, ’54, MBA ’59
Charles Pigott, ’51
John Pike, ’56
Jeffrey S. Raikes, ’80
Frederick Rehmus, MBA ’61
Mindy Basham Rogers, ’84, MBA ’88
Claude Rosenberg, Jr., ’50, MBA ’52
Robert Rosenberg, ’54, LLB ’56
Victoria Post Sant, ’61
Karl Schwarz, ’55, MS ’59
Mary Carroll W. Scott, '66
John Scully, MBA ’68
Perry Seiffert, ’64
Jack Shepard, ’53, MA ’55, MBA ’56
Ram Shriram
V. Joy Simmons, ’74
Leon Sloss III, ’49
Ralph Spiegl, ’45, MD ’48
Garen Staglin, MBA ’68
Noel Stearn, 1918, MA 1919
Isaac Stein, MBA ’70, JD ’72
Paul Stock, MBA ’61
Jeffrey Stone, ’78
Earle Talbot, 1902
Dorcas Hardison Thille, ’53
James Triolo, ’35, MA ’36
Gene Walker, 1928
Alan Weeden, ’45
J. Fred Weintz, Jr., ’48
W. Frank West, ’47, MS ’48
Vaughn C. Williams, JD ’69
Julie Stulce Williamson, ’66
Robert Williamson, Jr., ’66, MBA ’68
Ward Woods, ’64
William Wraith III, ’54, MS ’58, MBA ’59
John Young, MBA ’58