The Gold Spike Award is the highest annual honor for volunteer service at Stanford, recognizing decades of exceptional and significant service to the university.
Gold Spike Award
John A. Gunn, ’66, MBA ’72
John is a truly remarkable Stanford citizen, leaving his mark on myriad schools, interdisciplinary initiatives, and campus institutions. He is known for bringing bold ideas, a global perspective, and unparalleled generosity to his many leadership roles, including terms on the Board of Trustees, GSB Advisory Council, several School of Medicine boards, and the SIEPR Advisory Board, which he chaired. John has a well-earned reputation as a strategic adviser, trusted confidant, and visionary leader who believes in Stanford’s power to have a positive impact on the world.
Vaughn C. Williams, JD ’69
Vaughn is one of Stanford’s most esteemed and respected citizens, working diligently and often quietly as an adviser, connector, and facilitator over more than 50 years. His impact extends across campus, from Stanford Law School to Stanford Arts, to Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital, and beyond. As a member of the Board of Trustees, the Law School Dean’s Advisory Council, and the LEAD Council, and as the current chair of the Stanford Arts Advisory Council, Vaughn leads with deep thought, genuine enthusiasm, unwavering dedication, and the utmost integrity.