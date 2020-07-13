New: 15% discount on Stanford Online
Take a course through Stanford Online and receive a 15% discount on most professional education courses.
Thanks for your interest in a Stanford Alumni Association membership! Look below for more details about who qualifies for an Affiliate or a Friend of Stanford membership at SAA.
Stanford faculty, staff, interns, residents, fellows, certificate holders, postdocs, retirees, Travel/Study participants, and Stanford parents can purchase an Affiliate membership for $995.
Anyone who is not a Stanford alumni or affiliate can purchase a Friend membership for $1,195.
Check out the selection of benefits you’ll enjoy as a Stanford Affiliate or Friend of Stanford member. Note that not all Stanford Alumni member benefits are available to affiliates and friends.
Take a course through Stanford Online and receive a 15% discount on most professional education courses.
Explore the world with waived non-member fees ($450/trip) on all Stanford Travel/Study trips.
Read, research, and learn with free access to searchable databases containing thousands of journals and publications. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the databases.
Receive discounted hotel rates worldwide through our partnership with HBC Travel Club. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Enjoy a complimentary subscription to the award-winning STANFORD magazine, published four times a year.
Savings of up to 35% off single-day lift tickets (purchased online) at Palisades Tahoe. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Enjoy 10% off select in-store and online purchases at the Stanford Bookstore. Proof of membership is required. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Show your SAA membership card to purchase day or monthly passes at the front desk of Stanford's facilities and enjoy gyms, pools, and other recreational programs.
Enjoy day-of-game discounts on up to four general admission tickets to home matches. Discount available at the ticket booth with your membership card.
Get 10% off most Stanford Live performance tickets for you and a guest. Valid on online, in-person, and phone orders. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Stanford GSB Executive Education programs taught by world-renowned Stanford Graduate School of Business faculty.
Keep learning alive with 15% off any in-person or online Stanford Continuing Studies course. Membership is verified upon receipt of your registration.
See campus like never before with free access for you and one guest at the Hoover Tower Observation Platform. During Reunion and Family Weekend, complimentary guest access is not available.
Get where you need to go with up to 35% off Avis rental rates. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Get where you need to go with up to 35% off Budget rental rates. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Find low rates and fees on purchase and refinance mortgages with an exclusive alumni fee discount, as well as HELOCs and fast approvals.
Enjoy low rates, 125% financing, up to 90 days no payments, and an exclusive alumni rate discount.