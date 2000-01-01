Skip to main content
SAA MembershipStanford Affiliate & Friend of Stanford

Affiliate membership

Become a Member

Thanks for your interest in a Stanford Alumni Association membership! Look below for more details about who qualifies for an Affiliate or a Friend of Stanford membership at SAA.

Stanford Affiliate

Stanford faculty, staff, interns, residents, fellows, certificate holders, postdocs, retirees, Travel/Study participants and Stanford parents can purchase an affiliate membership for $795.

Friend of Stanford

Anyone who is not a Stanford alumni or affiliate can purchase a Friend membership for $995.

Join now (external link)

Membership Benefits

Check out the selection of benefits you’ll enjoy as a Stanford Affiliate or Friend of Stanford member. Note that not all Stanford Alumni member benefits are available to affiliates and friends.

Join now (external link)

Exceptions

Affiliate memberships are similar to alumni memberships, with the exception of specific benefits that are reserved for alumni by the university. The following benefits are available to alumni members only:

  • Access to the Stanford golf course

  • @alumni.stanford.edu email addresses

  • Discounted registration and welcome gift for Reunion

  • Additional seven days of free library access

  • Access to Stanford Sierra Camp

  • Access to select regional events

  • Access to most alumni clubs

  • Access to the alumni directory

  • Access to the alumni job board

Questions about who qualifies for the different Stanford Alumni Association memberships? Contact us at membership@alumni.stanford.edu or visit the membership page for more details.

Membership FAQs
About Stanford Pass
Digital Membership Card (external link)