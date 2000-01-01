$300 off Travel/Study trips
Explore the world with waived non-member fees ($300/trip) on all Stanford Travel/Study trips.
Thanks for your interest in a Stanford Alumni Association membership! Look below for more details about who qualifies for an Affiliate or a Friend of Stanford membership at SAA.
Stanford faculty, staff, interns, residents, fellows, certificate holders, postdocs, retirees, Travel/Study participants and Stanford parents can purchase an affiliate membership for $795.
Anyone who is not a Stanford alumni or affiliate can purchase a Friend membership for $995.
Check out the selection of benefits you’ll enjoy as a Stanford Affiliate or Friend of Stanford member. Note that not all Stanford Alumni member benefits are available to affiliates and friends.
Read, research, and learn with free access to searchable databases containing thousands of journals and publications. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the databases.
Receive discounted hotel rates worldwide through our partnership with HBC Travel Club. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Speed through airport and stadium security with a $50 discount off the annual price of CLEAR. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Check back in December for lift ticket discounts for the 2022-2023 ski season! Log in with your SAA credentials to access discount.
Enjoy 10% off select in-store and online purchases at the Stanford Bookstore. Proof of membership is required. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Show your SAA membership card to purchase day or monthly passes at the front desk of Stanford's facilities and enjoy gyms, pools, and other recreational programs.
Enjoy day-of-game discounts on up to four general admission tickets to home matches. Discount available at the ticket booth with your membership card.
Get 10% off most Stanford Live performance tickets for you and a guest. Valid on online, in-person, and phone orders. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Enjoy discounts on alumni-selected wines from high-quality West Coast wineries. Available in participating states.
Prepare for exams with 15% off grad school test prep services for you or 10% off college test prep services for the family. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Stanford GSB Executive Education programs taught by world-renowned Stanford Graduate School of Business faculty.
Keep learning alive with 15% off any in-person or online Stanford Continuing Studies course. Membership is verified upon receipt of your registration.
See campus like never before with free access for you and up to five guests at the Hoover Tower Observation Platform.
Get where you need to go with up to 25% off Avis rental rates. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Get where you need to go with up to 25% off Budget rental rates. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Enjoy $500 off the closing cost of a purchase or refinance of a home loan with Stanford Federal Credit Union.
Get into the car of your dreams with benefits on financing, rates and more. Visit the Stanford Federal Credit Union Auto Loan page for more.