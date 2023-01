Stanford Sporting Events

Benefit Details

Game-of-day discounts on up to four general admission tickets for most home games.

SAA members are eligible to purchase up to four day-of-game general admission tickets (for themselves and guests) to home matches and games for basketball (excluding Men's premium games), soccer, volleyball, and baseball at the discounted youth/senior/group rate. The discount is exclusively available at the on-site ticket booth on the day of the game. Please inform the ticket cashier that you are purchasing tickets at the SAA member rate. You must show your membership card or smartphone membership card to receive the discount.