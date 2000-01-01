Student Alumni Council

Who the SAC Is

The SAC is an organization supporting alumni and student connections. Made up of students from all class years, the SAC partners with the Stanford Alumni Association to strengthen the bond that current students have with the university, their class and their alumni family. We work together to provide engaging events and initiatives.

What the SAC Does

The SAC provides professional, social and service opportunities to current undergraduate students, while also supporting SAA programs and events that build class community and connect students with alumni. From Admit Weekend Alumni Panel to Cheers to Junior Year, these opportunities are available to students throughout their undergrad years.

Applying To the SAC

Interested in developing leadership skills, connecting with alumni and meeting new people? Consider applying to be an SAC member. In addition to serving for the duration of their undergrad careers, active members attend regular council meetings and individual committee meetings. Recruitment for new members will resume in the fall so bookmark this page. The application process involves a form and a subsequent interview if invited to follow up. First round deadline is October 10, midnight.

