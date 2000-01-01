Skip to main content
Student Alumni CouncilInspiring Stanford Pride

The SAC works to inspire Stanford pride in undergraduate students by fostering lifelong emotional and intellectual connections.

Apply to join SAC
(external link)
Email us

Student Alumni Council

Skip past sidebar to page content

Who the SAC Is

The SAC is an organization supporting alumni and student connections. Made up of students from all class years, the SAC partners with the Stanford Alumni Association to strengthen the bond that current students have with the university, their class and their alumni family. We work together to provide engaging events and initiatives.

What the SAC Does

The SAC provides professional, social and service opportunities to current undergraduate students, while also supporting SAA programs and events that build class community and connect students with alumni. From Admit Weekend Alumni Panel to Cheers to Junior Year, these opportunities are available to students throughout their undergrad years.

Applying To the SAC

Interested in developing leadership skills, connecting with alumni and meeting new people? Consider applying to be an SAC member. In addition to serving for the duration of their undergrad careers, active members attend regular council meetings and individual committee meetings. Recruitment for new members will resume in the fall so bookmark this page. The application process involves a form and a subsequent interview if invited to follow up. First round deadline is October 10, midnight.

Apply to join SAC

Meet Our SAC Members (2022–23)

Artem Arzyn, ’25

(they/them)

artem.arzyn@stanford.edu
Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ

“You are worth knowing.”

Emma Casey, ’25

(she/her)

emcasey@stanford.edu
Hometown: Walnut Creek, CA

“Say yes to the lunch, go to the ice cream social, and stay up for the game night. Friendships often start as small, unplanned interactions.”

Ariana Davarpanah, ’23

(she/her)

adavar@stanford.edu
Hometown: San Mateo, CA

“Look at others with curiosity rather than envy.”

Gheed El Bizri, ’25

(she/her)

jana2003@stanford.edu
Hometown: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

“Connection is Community, Community is Love.”

Lina Fowler, ’22

(she/her)

lzfowler@stanford.edu
Hometown: Bremerton, WA

“Don’t be afraid to reach out to people who inspire you and learn about their journey. Who knows what insights and opportunities it could lead to!”

Jana Abdullah Gomri, ’25

(she/her)

jana2003@stanford.edu
Hometown: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

"Connection is Community, Community is Love.”

Sydney Nagy, ’23

(she/her)

nagys@stanford.edu
Hometown: Portland, OR

“Follow through on what YOU are passionate about. You’ll find people to connect with pretty much instantly!”

Erick Rocha, ’25

(he/him)

enrocha@stanford.edu
Hometown: Salinas, CA

“Seek those who set your soul ablaze.”

Pearl Shing-Roth, ’25

(she/her)

pearlsr@stanford.edu
Hometown: Thousand Oaks, CA

“Lead with love.”

Monica Tavassoli, ’23

(she/her)

mtavasso@stanford.edu
Hometown: Santa Ana, CA

“Your vibe attracts your tribe; be yourself, let your personality shine, and your energy will bring the right people into your life!”

Mikayla Tillery, ’25

(she/her)

mtillery@stanford.edu
Hometown: Butler, PA

“Lift as you climb.”

Hong Le Xuan (Hong) Vo, ’24

(she/her)

hongvo@stanford.edu
Hometown: Vietnam/ Sacramento, CA 

"Never be afraid to put yourself out there, because humans are very ... human. They are kind, empathetic, and passionate. Just like you. Take a leap of faith towards others, and the other 99 steps will work themselves out.”

Advisors

Kim Bluitt, ’92

(she/her)

bluitt@stanford.edu
Hometown: Santa Barbara, CA

NaSun Cho, ’98

(he/him)

NaSun@stanford.edu
Hometown: Santa Clara, CA