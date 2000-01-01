The SAC works to inspire Stanford pride in undergraduate students by fostering lifelong emotional and intellectual connections.
Student Alumni Council
Meet Our SAC Members (2022–23)
Artem Arzyn, ’25
(they/them)
artem.arzyn@stanford.edu
Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ
“You are worth knowing.”
Emma Casey, ’25
(she/her)
emcasey@stanford.edu
Hometown: Walnut Creek, CA
“Say yes to the lunch, go to the ice cream social, and stay up for the game night. Friendships often start as small, unplanned interactions.”
Ariana Davarpanah, ’23
(she/her)
adavar@stanford.edu
Hometown: San Mateo, CA
“Look at others with curiosity rather than envy.”
Gheed El Bizri, ’25
(she/her)
jana2003@stanford.edu
Hometown: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
“Connection is Community, Community is Love.”
Lina Fowler, ’22
(she/her)
lzfowler@stanford.edu
Hometown: Bremerton, WA
“Don’t be afraid to reach out to people who inspire you and learn about their journey. Who knows what insights and opportunities it could lead to!”
Sydney Nagy, ’23
(she/her)
nagys@stanford.edu
Hometown: Portland, OR
“Follow through on what YOU are passionate about. You’ll find people to connect with pretty much instantly!”
Erick Rocha, ’25
(he/him)
enrocha@stanford.edu
Hometown: Salinas, CA
“Seek those who set your soul ablaze.”
Pearl Shing-Roth, ’25
(she/her)
pearlsr@stanford.edu
Hometown: Thousand Oaks, CA
“Lead with love.”
Monica Tavassoli, ’23
(she/her)
mtavasso@stanford.edu
Hometown: Santa Ana, CA
“Your vibe attracts your tribe; be yourself, let your personality shine, and your energy will bring the right people into your life!”
Mikayla Tillery, ’25
(she/her)
mtillery@stanford.edu
Hometown: Butler, PA
“Lift as you climb.”
Hong Le Xuan (Hong) Vo, ’24
(she/her)
hongvo@stanford.edu
Hometown: Vietnam/ Sacramento, CA
"Never be afraid to put yourself out there, because humans are very ... human. They are kind, empathetic, and passionate. Just like you. Take a leap of faith towards others, and the other 99 steps will work themselves out.”
Advisors
Kim Bluitt, ’92
(she/her)
bluitt@stanford.edu
Hometown: Santa Barbara, CA
NaSun Cho, ’98
(he/him)
NaSun@stanford.edu
Hometown: Santa Clara, CA