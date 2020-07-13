What is Student Alumni Council (SAC)

SAC is an organization supporting alumni and student connections. Made up of students from all class years, SAC partners with the Stanford Alumni Association to strengthen the bond that current students have with the university, their class, and their alumni family. We work together to provide engaging events and initiatives.

What SAC Does

SAC provides professional, social, and service opportunities to current undergraduate students, while also supporting SAA programs and events that build class community and connect students with alumni. From liaising with Junior Dinner off the Farm alum hosts to staffing Nerd Nation giveaways, these opportunities are available to students throughout their undergrad years.

Applying to SAC

Interested in developing leadership skills, connecting with alumni, and meeting new people? Consider applying to be an SAC member. In addition to serving for the duration of their undergrad careers, active members attend regular council meetings and individual committee meetings. Recruitment for new members starts with the beginning of fall quarter and closes on November 2. The application process involves a form and a subsequent interview if invited to follow up.

We are actively recruiting now through November 2. Find the form in the header above.