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Student Alumni Council

Student Alumni CouncilInspiring Stanford Pride

SAC aims to inspire Stanford pride in undergraduate students by fostering intergenerational connections.

Apply by November 2
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What is Student Alumni Council (SAC)

SAC is an organization supporting alumni and student connections. Made up of students from all class years, SAC partners with the Stanford Alumni Association to strengthen the bond that current students have with the university, their class, and their alumni family. We work together to provide engaging events and initiatives.

What SAC Does

SAC provides professional, social, and service opportunities to current undergraduate students, while also supporting SAA programs and events that build class community and connect students with alumni. From liaising with Junior Dinner off the Farm alum hosts to staffing Nerd Nation giveaways, these opportunities are available to students throughout their undergrad years.

Applying to SAC

Interested in developing leadership skills, connecting with alumni, and meeting new people? Consider applying to be an SAC member. In addition to serving for the duration of their undergrad careers, active members attend regular council meetings and individual committee meetings. Recruitment for new members starts with the beginning of fall quarter and closes on November 2. The application process involves a form and a subsequent interview if invited to follow up.

We are actively recruiting now through November 2. Find the form in the header above.

Meet Our SAC Members (2024–25)

Andrea Kwon, ’25

(she/her)

andrea99@stanford.edu
Hometown: Alameda, California

"Don't just say 'let's catch up!' SET A TIME AND PLACE IMMEDIATELY!!!!”

Caroline Wu, ’27

(she/her)

cywu2@stanford.edu
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

“Laugh together and laugh loudly!”

Daniela Gomez, ’26

(she/her)

danign@stanford.edu
Hometown: Salinas, California

“Be empathetic and not afraid to make your presence known.”

Devan Bhumralkar, ’25

(he/him)

bhum@stanford.edu
Hometown: Amsterdam, Netherlands

READ YOUR EMAIL: it may seem like a lot, but you never know what amazing opportunities you might stumble upon.

Gabby Melgarejo, ’28

(she/her)

gabbymel@stanford.edu
Hometown: Ripon, California

“Listen, learn, communicate, and understand -- the four best things you can do to successfully connect with others!”

Gabriel Ajaebgu, ’27

(he/him)

gajaegbu@stanford.edu
Hometown: Houston, Texas

Authenticity in your interactions is paramount. This authenticity demands a certain level of vulnerability and trust, which undoubtedly takes time to cultivate, yet serves as the cornerstone of any thriving community.

Gheed El Bizri, ’25

(she/her)

gheed21@stanford.edu
Hometown: Beyrouth, Lebanon

Don’t interrupt people when they are sharing their stories. Practice active listening because you’ll always end up learning something new, about them, yourself, or the world.

Hong Le Xuan (Hong) Vo, ’24

(she/her)

hongvo@stanford.edu
Hometown: Vietnam/ Sacramento, California 

"Never be afraid to put yourself out there, because humans are very ... human. They are kind, empathetic, and passionate. Just like you. Take a leap of faith towards others, and the other 99 steps will work themselves out.”

Isaias Martinez, ’26

(he/him)

isaiasm@stanford.edu
Hometown: Rosemead, California

“All it takes is one conversation to start a relationship that can last a lifetime.

Jack DebBaruah, ’27

(he/him)

jackdebb@stanford.edu
Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

"Remember the small details about people—it shows you care!”

Jared Hammerstrom, ’27

(he/him)

jhammer1@stanford.edu
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Easier to say hi then walk bye. Just because they are a stranger does not mean they should be.

Kim Nguyen, ’28

(she/her)

ntkim@stanford.edu
Hometown: Happy Valley, Oregon

"People may be more open than you think, so stay curious and keep an open mind.”

Maurquez Thompson, ’27

(he/him)

Quez04@stanford.edu
Hometown: Chattanooga, Tennesse

"People enjoy conversing with those who are genuine.”

Monica Tavassoli, ’23, MS ’25

(she/her)

mtavasso@stanford.edu
Hometown: Santa Ana, California

“A simple act of kindness can be the start of a lifelong connection.”

Nicole Theberath, ’25

(she/her)

theber@stanford.edu
Hometown: Northfield, Minnesota

"The most rewarding conversations rely on exchanging stories and not a rigid back-and-forth of answers.”

Pearl Shing, ’25

any pronouns

pearlsr@stanford.edu
Hometown: Thousand Oaks, CA

“Lead with love.”

Sophia Mitsuoka, ’28

(she/her)

sophiam7@stanford.edu
Hometown: Centennial, Colorado

"If someone makes you happy, make them happier! And if they don’t make you happy, make them happy anyway. :)

Tina Li, ’26

(she/her)

tinali@stanford.edu
Hometown: Houston, Texas

"Be yourself and all else follows!”

Valentina Borja-Ricapa, ’28

(she/her)

valenbr@stanford.edu
Hometown: Peru

"Be genuine, listen actively, and don’t be afraid to share your unique story—it’s often the best way to truly connect.”

Advisor

NaSun Cho, ’98

(she/her)

nasun@stanford.edu
Hometown: Santa Clara, CA