Student Alumni Council
SAC aims to inspire Stanford pride in undergraduate students by fostering intergenerational connections.
Meet Our SAC Members (2024–25)
Andrea Kwon, ’25
(she/her)
andrea99@stanford.edu
Hometown: Alameda, California
"Don't just say 'let's catch up!' SET A TIME AND PLACE IMMEDIATELY!!!!”
Caroline Wu, ’27
(she/her)
cywu2@stanford.edu
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
“Laugh together and laugh loudly!”
Daniela Gomez, ’26
(she/her)
danign@stanford.edu
Hometown: Salinas, California
“Be empathetic and not afraid to make your presence known.”
Devan Bhumralkar, ’25
(he/him)
bhum@stanford.edu
Hometown: Amsterdam, Netherlands
“READ YOUR EMAIL: it may seem like a lot, but you never know what amazing opportunities you might stumble upon.”
Gabby Melgarejo, ’28
(she/her)
gabbymel@stanford.edu
Hometown: Ripon, California
“Listen, learn, communicate, and understand -- the four best things you can do to successfully connect with others!”
Gabriel Ajaebgu, ’27
(he/him)
gajaegbu@stanford.edu
Hometown: Houston, Texas
“Authenticity in your interactions is paramount. This authenticity demands a certain level of vulnerability and trust, which undoubtedly takes time to cultivate, yet serves as the cornerstone of any thriving community.”
Gheed El Bizri, ’25
(she/her)
gheed21@stanford.edu
Hometown: Beyrouth, Lebanon
“Don’t interrupt people when they are sharing their stories. Practice active listening because you’ll always end up learning something new, about them, yourself, or the world.”
Hong Le Xuan (Hong) Vo, ’24
(she/her)
hongvo@stanford.edu
Hometown: Vietnam/ Sacramento, California
"Never be afraid to put yourself out there, because humans are very ... human. They are kind, empathetic, and passionate. Just like you. Take a leap of faith towards others, and the other 99 steps will work themselves out.”
Isaias Martinez, ’26
(he/him)
isaiasm@stanford.edu
Hometown: Rosemead, California
“All it takes is one conversation to start a relationship that can last a lifetime.”
Jack DebBaruah, ’27
(he/him)
jackdebb@stanford.edu
Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
"Remember the small details about people—it shows you care!”
Jared Hammerstrom, ’27
(he/him)
jhammer1@stanford.edu
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
“Easier to say hi then walk bye. Just because they are a stranger does not mean they should be.”
Kim Nguyen, ’28
(she/her)
ntkim@stanford.edu
Hometown: Happy Valley, Oregon
"People may be more open than you think, so stay curious and keep an open mind.”
Maurquez Thompson, ’27
(he/him)
Quez04@stanford.edu
Hometown: Chattanooga, Tennesse
"People enjoy conversing with those who are genuine.”
Monica Tavassoli, ’23, MS ’25
(she/her)
mtavasso@stanford.edu
Hometown: Santa Ana, California
“A simple act of kindness can be the start of a lifelong connection.”
Nicole Theberath, ’25
(she/her)
theber@stanford.edu
Hometown: Northfield, Minnesota
"The most rewarding conversations rely on exchanging stories and not a rigid back-and-forth of answers.”
Pearl Shing, ’25
any pronouns
pearlsr@stanford.edu
Hometown: Thousand Oaks, CA
“Lead with love.”
Sophia Mitsuoka, ’28
(she/her)
sophiam7@stanford.edu
Hometown: Centennial, Colorado
"If someone makes you happy, make them happier! And if they don’t make you happy, make them happy anyway. :)”
Tina Li, ’26
(she/her)
tinali@stanford.edu
Hometown: Houston, Texas
"Be yourself and all else follows!”
Valentina Borja-Ricapa, ’28
(she/her)
valenbr@stanford.edu
Hometown: Peru
"Be genuine, listen actively, and don’t be afraid to share your unique story—it’s often the best way to truly connect.”