Nicolas is a senior passionate about creating a culture of fulfillment at Stanford. Since freshman year, Nicolas has been involved in Stanford student government starting with Frosh Council, then Sophomore Cabinet. This last year as a Junior Class President, Nicolas was in charge of the operations team leading the work to make our biggest ideas (Junior Carnival, Junior Gala, etc.) a reality. All these events were planned with one goal in mind - to make Stanford home again to Juniors that had never seen a Spring Quarter on campus. Now in his senior year, Nicolas wants to create programs that will prepare students to succeed in the post-pandemic world so that they felt fulfilled during their time at Stanford. Apart from Student Government, Nicolas is passionate about healthcare economics having worked in McKinsey’s healthcare practice, done research at SIEPR, and now interning at HHS in DC. In his free time, Nicolas loves cooking and sports (fantasy football and Formula 1 in particular) as well as board games like Machi Koro and Blood Bowl.