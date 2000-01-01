The Senior Class Presidents, advised by the Stanford Alumni Association, represent the voice of the Senior Class and are responsible for creating class affinity and cohesion. They plan class programs and encourage school spirit through their hard work, commitment and creativity.
Senior Class Presidents
Alison Ruth Cohen
Ali hails from Tempe, Arizona and studies political science. She is passionate about international development, sustainability, American foreign policy, and education. In addition to the class presidency at Stanford she has been involved in Mock Trial, Stanford Debate, Research, and most recently working for the Hoover Afghanistan Relief Team helping to resettle Afghan Refugees. She also enjoys coaching debate for the Palo Alto High School debate team. She has been a class president for the past 3 years and believes the class president role can be defined by one word: connection. In her free time, she loves making joint playlists with friends, exploring nature, and occasionally doing stand-up comedy.
Ecy Femi King
Ecy (pronounced AC like air conditioning) King is studying SymSys with a concentration in Human-Centered AI. Although raised in California's Central Valley, she was born in Scotland and her family hails from Sierra Leone. At Stanford, she loves section leading through the CS198 program, writing about the beauty of Stanford and culture in The Daily, eating ube donuts at CoHo, and spending quality time with the people of Nerd Nation. You can find her doodling and Fractal Gridding anywhere and everywhere, messing around with the ukulele, or playing tennis with friends. Although she is in denial about being a senior, she’s tremendously excited and incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve such an amazing class at a place that has brought her and her family much happiness and joy for one last year.
Grant Sheen
Grant is a senior studying symbolic systems and coterming in computer science. He is interested in how technology can make people happier and the application of Eastern philosophy towards modern life. In his free time, he enjoys exercising outdoors, meditation, improvisation, and music. Grant is super excited to help strengthen the senior class community through fun and creative events!
Nicolas Alejandro Garcia
Nicolas is a senior passionate about creating a culture of fulfillment at Stanford. Since freshman year, Nicolas has been involved in Stanford student government starting with Frosh Council, then Sophomore Cabinet. This last year as a Junior Class President, Nicolas was in charge of the operations team leading the work to make our biggest ideas (Junior Carnival, Junior Gala, etc.) a reality. All these events were planned with one goal in mind - to make Stanford home again to Juniors that had never seen a Spring Quarter on campus. Now in his senior year, Nicolas wants to create programs that will prepare students to succeed in the post-pandemic world so that they felt fulfilled during their time at Stanford. Apart from Student Government, Nicolas is passionate about healthcare economics having worked in McKinsey’s healthcare practice, done research at SIEPR, and now interning at HHS in DC. In his free time, Nicolas loves cooking and sports (fantasy football and Formula 1 in particular) as well as board games like Machi Koro and Blood Bowl.
Class Cabinet
