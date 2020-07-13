Gabrielle Edelin grew up in Burke, Virginia as a German immersion student. She is currently double majoring in both History and Psychology! She has been so humbled and proud to serve the Class of 2026 for the last three years and she is even more excited for this year! This year, she is a peer writing tutor at the Hume Center, a TA for Psych One, and working at the Stanford Mall. Gabrielle is also a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the first Black Greek sorority! In her free time, she can be found thrifting, reading, traveling and making the most of her senior year with her best friends!