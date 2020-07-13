Senior Class Presidents
The Senior Class Presidents, advised by the Stanford Alumni Association, represent the voice of the Senior Class and are responsible for creating class affinity and cohesion. They plan class programs and encourage school spirit through their hard work, commitment, and creativity.
Pierre Dagsi
Pierre was born in Manila, Philippines and grew up in Myrtle Beach, SC. He is working towards a BS in Design with a focus on physical product design and strives to attend law school after undergrad. He’s been honored to serve the Class of 2026 as Class President since freshman year. In his free time, Pierre can be found dancing with Stanford’s DV8, crafting with metal and wood in the PRL, or lounging at Toussaint Louverture House as a Resident Assistant.
Gabrielle Edelin
Gabrielle Edelin grew up in Burke, Virginia as a German immersion student. She is currently double majoring in both History and Psychology! She has been so humbled and proud to serve the Class of 2026 for the last three years and she is even more excited for this year! This year, she is a peer writing tutor at the Hume Center, a TA for Psych One, and working at the Stanford Mall. Gabrielle is also a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the first Black Greek sorority! In her free time, she can be found thrifting, reading, traveling and making the most of her senior year with her best friends!
Yara Elian
Yara is originally from Walnut Creek, California, and is completing her degree in International Relations. A lifelong athlete, she has been a competitive synchronized swimmer for 14 years and now competes with Stanford’s Artistic Swimming Team. Yara is excited to serve the Class of 2026 in her senior year and looks forward to helping create a memorable and meaningful experience for the cohort. Over the past year, she has deepened her interest in research, working on projects ranging from great power influence to historical conquests. When she’s not studying or in the pool, Yara enjoys surfing and trying new coffee drinks at Voyager in CoDa.
Rishi Jain
Rishi is from Los Altos Hills, CA, and is pursuing a BS in Management Science & Engineering with a minor in Computer Science. A lifelong sports fan, Rishi loves cheering on all Stanford teams and never misses a Warriors or 49ers game. In his free time, he can be found on the tennis courts or out on the golf course.
Class Cabinet
Matthew Guck
Matthew was born and raised in the Piney Woods of Longview, Texas. He is pursuing a BS in Design and a minor in Computer Science. Matthew is a Frosh RA at Schiff House, where he previously served as Frosh Council Representative in 2022-23. Since then, he has continued to serve the Class of 2026 as Class President. Outside of Stanford, he leads The Cupid Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit he co-founded with his siblings to spread love, teach empathy, and empower young people to take action. In his spare time, Matthew can be found playing the violin or guitar in his room, designing posters by the d.School printer, or coding up a new project in CoDa.
Aili McGregor
Aili, originally from Newport Beach, CA, is pursuing a BS in Computer Science and an MS in Statistics. She has served the Class of 2026 as Class President since freshman year. Outside of academics, Aili enjoys designing for Stanford’s FashionX, investing with the Kudla Fund, and cheering on the Stanford Football team. When she’s not religiously re-watching NYFW shows, you can find her carving around campus on her electric longboard or practicing a waltz in the Roble Arts Gym.
Want to hear more about upcoming offerings from your Senior Cabinet?
Be sure to check your Class of ’26 listserv emails or visit your class Facebook page.