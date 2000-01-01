Gifted Membership FAQs

Why is membership gifted to new graduates?

Stanford University's long-range vision includes the presidential initiative IDEAL (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access in a Learning Environment). The university has implemented a number of changes to address issues of access and affordability, and SAA determined that a new approach to membership was needed in order to advance the university’s vision and ensure that all new graduates have access to the same opportunities, regardless of ability to pay. To further advance this initiative (while simultaneously supporting SAA’s mission of reaching, serving and engaging all students and alumni), SAA will provide the gift of a lifetime membership to all new graduates, starting with the Class of 2020.

SAA has been a member-supported organization since its founding in 1892, and membership fees have helped fund programs, services and opportunities for students and alumni. To fund this gift of membership for future graduating classes, SAA will look to additional income sources or make changes in other areas to offset the lost revenue from membership fees.

How do I activate my gifted membership?

You do not need to take action to activate your lifetime membership. Your membership will be activated six to eight weeks after your degree is conferred. If you do not see your newly activated membership, contact membership@alumni.stanford.edu.

Am I eligible for a refund if I previously purchased a membership?

If you are a new graduate (who graduated in the Class of 2020 or later) and previously purchased a membership, you are eligible for a full refund of your membership fees. The refund will be provided to the original purchaser. Contact newgradmembers@alumni.stanford.edu to request a refund.

What happens if I don’t request a refund?

The fees originally paid for your membership will be used to fund SAA programs that are available to all students and alumni, including STANFORD magazine, alumni email, nationwide engagements like faculty speaker events and time-honored traditions like Reunion Homecoming—meaning you help keep these programs alive for future generations of alumni.

Does the refund offer for paid memberships expire?

No, eligible paid members (graduates from the Class of 2020 and beyond) may ask for a refund of a life membership purchase at any time, now or in the future.

Questions?

Email us or call at (650) 725-0692 or at (800) 786-2586 (toll-free). Our business hours are Monday–Friday from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. PT. Need general help with your alumni account or navigating the site? Get help.