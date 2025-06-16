The very heart of Australia awaits, and you’ll experience all that one trip could possibly offer—plus a little extra, as we won’t waste a single moment in airport lines, waiting for baggage, or other aggravating travel hassles. We’ll travel to the sand dunes of Uluru (Ayers Rock), the world’s biggest monolith, and toast with a glass of sparkling wine as we take in its majesty.

This distinctive trip includes an exploration of the oldest section of the ancient Daintree Rainforest as well as a day on the remarkable Great Barrier Reef, snorkeling amid vibrant and unusual marine life unique to the region. We’ll also have the opportunity to learn from the Indigenous Aboriginal people who have lived on these lands for thousands of years.