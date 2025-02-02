Panama and Costa Rica

This lavish cruise aboard Le Bellot will take us through one of the most beautiful spots in the world, touching both the Atlantic and Pacific ocean, and stopping at ports of call such as San Lorenzo’s Fort, Darien National Park, and Cébaco Island—and that’s before our vessel even hits the waters of Costa Rica!

In Costa Rica we’ll embark on a Zodiac-dinghy tour of the mighty Río Esquinas where twisting mangroves provide a lush, green home for common squirrel monkeys, white ibis, ospreys, toucans, snowy egrets, and more. Throughout our journey, we’ll learn from Guna and Emberá locals, study magnificent underwater wildlife, and marvel at sanctuaries of unspoiled nature.