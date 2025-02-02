Skip to main content
Keel-billed Toucan, Ramphastos sulfuratus, green vegetation, Costa Rica.
A cruise filled with awesome wildlife and dreamy islands

Panama and Costa Rica

Traverse the link between two continents as our luxurious ship takes you around the gorgeous Isthmus of Panama, across the legendary Canal, and on to Costa Rica.

Overview

Breathtaking biodiversity and cultural riches

This lavish cruise aboard Le Bellot will take us through one of the most beautiful spots in the world, touching both the Atlantic and Pacific ocean, and stopping at ports of call such as San Lorenzo’s Fort, Darien National Park, and Cébaco Island—and that’s before our vessel even hits the waters of Costa Rica!

In Costa Rica we’ll embark on a Zodiac-dinghy tour of the mighty Río Esquinas where twisting mangroves provide a lush, green home for common squirrel monkeys, white ibis, ospreys, toucans, snowy egrets, and more. Throughout our journey, we’ll learn from Guna and Emberá locals, study magnificent underwater wildlife, and marvel at sanctuaries of unspoiled nature. 

Dates

February 2–13, 2025

Duration

12 days

Minimum age

18 years

Ready to go? Looking for more information?

Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Notify me

Be the first to know when reservations open!

Notify me

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Prefer to send a note? (external link)
