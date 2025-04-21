Skip to main content
Travel/Study
Journey to the remote lands of Easter Island and the Atacama

Chile

Archaeology and otherworldly landscapes reign large on this exploration of the Atacama’s mountains, deserts, and geysers and on Rapa Nui with its monumental moai.

Overview

A journey of wilds, wanderings, and wines

This trip offers travelers the Chilean adventure of a lifetime! Experience the vibrant culture and history of Santiago as we explore iconic landmarks, visit the Chilean Museum of Pre-Columbian Art, and taste the region's vintages at a local winery. We'll also fly to Easter Island for an unforgettable stay at an environmentally conscious resort and learn the enigmatic past of the Rapa Nui people. Marvel at the legendary moai statues while exploring the island on foot, by bike, or van.

The Atacama Desert is a veritable kaleidoscope of landscapes and environmental features: salt flats, geysers, and high-altitude lagoons. Along with expertly guided tours of the desert’s many treasures, we’ll enjoy luxurious, distinctive accommodations. 

Dates

April 21–30, 2025

Duration

10 days

Minimum age

18 years

