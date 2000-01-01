Skip to main content
RatesSummer 2023 Rates

Rates include all meals and activities except water skiing, store charges, and staff gratuity.

Rates

Rates cannot be adjusted for late arrival, early departure, or missed meals. Please note that when occupancy exceeds the standard cabin rate, surcharges (i.e., additional guest fees) are calculated and applied based on the age of the youngest member in the party.

Rates for Weeks 2–12

Lodge Room With Mountain View
Recommended occupancy: 1–2 guests
Maximum occupancy: 4 guests
Additional guest fee*: Applied on parties of 3 or more
Price: $3,750

Lodge Room With Lake View
Recommended occupancy: 1–2 guests
Maximum occupancy: 4 guests
Additional guest fee*: Applied on parties of 3 or more
Price: $4,025

Lodge Room With Lake View and Balcony
Recommended occupancy: 1–2 guests
Maximum occupancy: 4 guests
Additional guest fee*: Applied on parties of 3 or more
Price: $4,375

Two-Bedroom Cabin
Recommended occupancy: 3–4 guests
Maximum occupancy: 6 guests
Additional guest fee*: Applied on parties of 5 or more
Price: $7,525

Three-Bedroom Cabin
Recommended occupancy: 5–6 guests
Maximum occupancy: 8 guests
Additional guest fee*: Applied on parties of 6 or more
Price: $9,425

*When occupancy exceeds the standard cabin rate, surcharges are calculated and applied based on the age of the youngest member of the party. 

Additional Guest Fees

Additional guest fees are calculated as follows:

Child, newborn to 11 months old: none
Child, age 1–2 years: $420
Additional guests, age 3 or older: $1,575
Overnight guest: $300

Week 13 (Microbopper Week)

Cabin rates are replaced by a per-person weekly rate during Microbopper Week. Three-bedroom cabins are charged for a minimum of five people, excluding children under 9 months of age. Adult guests and all children ages 9 months and up are $1,800 per person for the week.

