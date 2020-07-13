Rates cannot be adjusted for late arrival, early departure, or missed meals. Please note that when occupancy exceeds the standard cabin rate, surcharges (i.e., additional guest fees) are calculated and applied based on the age of the youngest member in the party.

Rates for Weeks 2–12

Lodge Room With Mountain View

Recommended occupancy: 1–2 guests

Maximum occupancy: 4 guests

Additional guest fee*: Applied to parties of 3 or more

Price: $4,225

Lodge Room With Lake View

Recommended occupancy: 1–2 guests

Maximum occupancy: 4 guests

Additional guest fee*: Applied to parties of 3 or more

Price: $4,525

Lodge Room With Lake View and Balcony

Recommended occupancy: 1–2 guests

Maximum occupancy: 4 guests

Additional guest fee*: Applied to parties of 3 or more

Price: $4,900

Two-Bedroom Cabin

Recommended occupancy: 3–4 guests

Maximum occupancy: 6 guests

Additional guest fee*: Applied to parties of 5 or more

Price: $8,525

Three-Bedroom Cabin

Recommended occupancy: 5–6 guests

Maximum occupancy: 8 guests

Additional guest fee*: Applied to parties of 6 or more

Price: $10,675

*When occupancy exceeds the standard cabin rate, surcharges are calculated and applied based on the age of the youngest member of the party.

Additional Guest Fees

Additional guest fees are calculated as follows:

Child, newborn to 11 months old: none

Child, age 1–2 years: $475

Additional guests, age three or older: $1,785

Overnight guest: $350

Week 13 (Microbopper Week)

A per-person weekly rate replaces cabin rates during Microbopper Week. Three-bedroom cabins are charged for a minimum of five people, excluding children under 9 months of age. Adult guests and all children ages 9 months and up are $2,025 per person for the week.