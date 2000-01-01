Rates cannot be adjusted for late arrival, early departure, or missed meals. Please note that when occupancy exceeds the standard cabin rate, surcharges (i.e., additional guest fees) are calculated and applied based on the age of the youngest member in the party.

Rates for Weeks 2–12

Lodge Room With Mountain View

Recommended occupancy: 1–2 guests

Maximum occupancy: 4 guests

Additional guest fee*: Applied on parties of 3 or more

Price: $3,750

Lodge Room With Lake View

Recommended occupancy: 1–2 guests

Maximum occupancy: 4 guests

Additional guest fee*: Applied on parties of 3 or more

Price: $4,025

Lodge Room With Lake View and Balcony

Recommended occupancy: 1–2 guests

Maximum occupancy: 4 guests

Additional guest fee*: Applied on parties of 3 or more

Price: $4,375

Two-Bedroom Cabin

Recommended occupancy: 3–4 guests

Maximum occupancy: 6 guests

Additional guest fee*: Applied on parties of 5 or more

Price: $7,525

Three-Bedroom Cabin

Recommended occupancy: 5–6 guests

Maximum occupancy: 8 guests

Additional guest fee*: Applied on parties of 6 or more

Price: $9,425

*When occupancy exceeds the standard cabin rate, surcharges are calculated and applied based on the age of the youngest member of the party.

Additional Guest Fees

Additional guest fees are calculated as follows:

Child, newborn to 11 months old: none

Child, age 1–2 years: $420

Additional guests, age 3 or older: $1,575

Overnight guest: $300

Week 13 (Microbopper Week)

Cabin rates are replaced by a per-person weekly rate during Microbopper Week. Three-bedroom cabins are charged for a minimum of five people, excluding children under 9 months of age. Adult guests and all children ages 9 months and up are $1,800 per person for the week.