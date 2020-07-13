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Rates

RatesSummer 2026 Rates

Rates include all meals and activities except water skiing, store charges, and staff gratuity.

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Summer Family Camp Updates

Be the first to know when applications open for Summer Family Camp—a week in the High Sierra filled with nonstop educational fun, experiences, and memories for the whole family.

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Rates cannot be adjusted for late arrival, early departure, or missed meals. Please note that when occupancy exceeds the standard cabin rate, surcharges (i.e., additional guest fees) are calculated and applied based on the age of the youngest member in the party.

Rates for Weeks 2–12

Lodge Room With Mountain View
Recommended occupancy: 1–2 guests
Maximum occupancy: 4 guests
Additional guest fee*: Applied to parties of 3 or more
Price: $4,225

Lodge Room With Lake View
Recommended occupancy: 1–2 guests
Maximum occupancy: 4 guests
Additional guest fee*: Applied to parties of 3 or more
Price: $4,525

Lodge Room With Lake View and Balcony
Recommended occupancy: 1–2 guests
Maximum occupancy: 4 guests
Additional guest fee*: Applied to parties of 3 or more
Price: $4,900

Two-Bedroom Cabin
Recommended occupancy: 3–4 guests
Maximum occupancy: 6 guests
Additional guest fee*: Applied to parties of 5 or more
Price: $8,525

Three-Bedroom Cabin
Recommended occupancy: 5–6 guests
Maximum occupancy: 8 guests
Additional guest fee*: Applied to parties of 6 or more
Price: $10,675

*When occupancy exceeds the standard cabin rate, surcharges are calculated and applied based on the age of the youngest member of the party. 

Additional Guest Fees

Additional guest fees are calculated as follows:

Child, newborn to 11 months old: none
Child, age 1–2 years: $475
Additional guests, age three or older: $1,785
Overnight guest: $350

Week 13 (Microbopper Week)

A per-person weekly rate replaces cabin rates during Microbopper Week. Three-bedroom cabins are charged for a minimum of five people, excluding children under 9 months of age. Adult guests and all children ages 9 months and up are $2,025 per person for the week.

Summer Family Camp Updates

Be the first to know when applications open for Summer Family Camp—a week in the High Sierra filled with nonstop educational fun, experiences, and memories for the whole family.

Subscribe
(external link)

Stanford Sierra Camp Resources

What you need to know before setting out into the Sierra.

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