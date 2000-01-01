Lodging

Comfortable accommodations consist of charming, rustic cabins set in the forest beside the lake. Most units offer lake views and decks, and all have full private baths with one queen bed and up to four twin beds. All linens are provided, and while daily housekeeping is not available, there is a coin-operated laundry room in the Main Lodge. Please note that cabins do not include televisions, telephones, or kitchen facilities, and pets and smoking are prohibited.

Cell phone reception can be spotty due to the mountain topography, so WiFi is available throughout the property. There are also phone booths and a business center with desktop computers in the Main Lodge.

Meals

Delicious meals are served buffet-style and provide a healthy, plentiful feast for all palates. Help yourself to a selection of fresh fruit and vegetables, salads, fresh-baked specialty breads, savory vegetarian and traditional entrees, irresistible desserts and plenty of kid-friendly fare. A bag-lunch sandwich bar is available daily for campers on the go.

Accessibility

Situated at an elevation of 6,377 feet, Camp encompasses twenty acres of pristine forest on the shores of Fallen Leaf Lake in the Lake Tahoe basin. With many activities spread out across this rugged mountain environment, it can be challenging for those using manual wheelchairs or those with difficulty walking to navigate the terrain. Upon request, Camp staff is happy to help transport individuals via Camp van or golf cart. The main lodge has two accessible guest rooms, several ramps, a lift for access between the first and second floors, and accessible public restrooms.