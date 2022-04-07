The university’s honorary organization for alumni volunteer service, Stanford Associates, was established in 1935 and is led by its Board of Governors, recognizing and encouraging alumni engagement through awards and grants.
Stanford Associates
Grants
Learn more about the Stanford Associates’ grants program, which annually provides funding to campus organizations for innovative projects that engage alumni.
Awards
Stanford Associates recognizes outstanding alumni volunteer service through various awards conferred by the Board of Governors.
Associates Designees
Looking for a Stanford Associate? Search our list of lifetime Stanford Associates designees, the university’s most dedicated volunteers.
Board of Governors
The Stanford Associates Board of Governors oversees the Associates’ awards and grants programs.