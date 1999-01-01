Alumni Account & Login FAQs

What is Stanford Pass?

In October 2020, the alumni and donor login experience that you are used to got a new look and a new name. Branded as Stanford Pass, this updated login experience continues to provide you with seamless access to your alumni email, alumni directory, alumni groups, alumni event registration, and personal donor information.

If I already have a Stanford Pass account, do I need to create a new one in order to log in?

While the name “Stanford Pass" is new, your existing username and password remain the same. You do notneed to create a new account. Your existing credentials will continue to work as they always have.

I don’t remember my Stanford University ID (SUID) number?

To request your SUID, please fill out a support request form . Current students can find their SUID number on their Stanford identification card.