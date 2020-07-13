COHO Cafe Events
Whether you’re looking to host a small party, continue discussions, or socialize, make COHO Cafe’s indoor/outdoor space your go-to spot for relaxation and connection!
Event Space
Let us help customize your next event on campus.
Day Party
Our Day Party is perfect for small group events, including graduations, team-building activities, birthdays, and more. Enjoy a cozy atmosphere, great drinks and catering, and personalized service for your special occasion. Book now and make memories at COHO Cafe!
Happy Hour
Enhance your conference or seminar experience with COHO Cafe’s Happy Hour, ideal for unwinding after a day of talks or for networking in a relaxed atmosphere. Enjoy drinks, appetizers, and a welcoming atmosphere steps away from many conference venues on campus.
Event Space Details
Capacity: 30–55 people
Availability: 3 p.m.–6 p.m., Monday–Friday
Rate: $200/hr for the whole space (two-hour minimum), plus COHO catering charges ($700 minimum, including beer and wine)