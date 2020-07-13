Skip to main content

COHO Cafe Events

Private EventsCOHO Cafe at the Alumni Center

Whether you’re looking to host a small party, continue discussions, or socialize, make COHO Cafe’s indoor/outdoor space your go-to spot for relaxation and connection!

Contact us

Event Space

Let us help customize your next event on campus.

Day Party

Our Day Party is perfect for small group events, including graduations, team-building activities, birthdays, and more. Enjoy a cozy atmosphere, great drinks and catering, and personalized service for your special occasion. Book now and make memories at COHO Cafe!

Happy Hour

Enhance your conference or seminar experience with COHO Cafe’s Happy Hour, ideal for unwinding after a day of talks or for networking in a relaxed atmosphere. Enjoy drinks, appetizers, and a welcoming atmosphere steps away from many conference venues on campus.

Event Space Details

Capacity: 30–55 people

Availability: 3 p.m.–6 p.m., Monday–Friday

Rate: $200/hr for the whole space (two-hour minimum), plus COHO catering charges ($700 minimum, including beer and wine)

