Alumni Committee on Trustee Nominations
Composed of nine alumni with a broad range of backgrounds and experiences, the Alumni Committee on Trustee Nominations (ACTN) seeks to bring new voices and perspectives to the Board of Trustees (the governing board of Stanford University).
About the Board of Trustees
The committee oversees the entire nomination process and presents final recommendations to the Board of Trustees.
Trustee Facts
Trustees work together to set the direction of the university, ensure the university’s continued well-being, and sustain its foundation of excellence.
The Board of Trustees is the custodian of the endowment and all properties of Stanford University. The board administers the invested funds, sets the annual budget, and determines policies for operation and control of the university. Additionally, the board has the power to appoint the president of the university.
In a typical year, the board may make decisions on issues such as strategic allocation of resources, land use, academic programs, housing and other facility planning, regulatory responsibilities, federal and public support of education, community relations, audit and financial controls, and fundraising planning.
Trustee Responsibilities
Engage in board activities approximately twenty days per year.
Be present at a minimum of five in-person meetings per academic year, with travel and lodging at the expense of the trustee.
Serve on board committees and/or university, school, institute, center, or departmental committees or panels.
Represent Stanford on an ad hoc basis, with participation encouraged at alumni and development activities.
Be responsible for all university decisions carried out in the board’s name.
Demonstrate a serious commitment to, and interest in, the work of the university.
Selection Process
Eligible trustee candidates are identified and selected through one of two separate channels, both of which are extremely competitive. A majority of trustees are appointed through an internal Board of Trustees selection process. The other channel is the ACTN nomination process. The ACTN identifies four candidates for election to a six-year term. While the ACTN oversees this process, it is managed by the Stanford Alumni Association. Stanford alumni may nominate themselves for consideration.
Eligibility and Qualifications
The trustee application process includes a thorough review of the candidate’s application, alumni volunteer service record, philanthropic history, and more.
Candidate Eligibility
In order to be considered for nomination by the ACTN, a candidate must be all of the following:
An alum of Stanford University (defined as having a degree and/or having completed a minimum of three or more quarters in a degree-granting program).
72 years of age or younger when the term commences.
A member of the university community who is NOT a current Stanford faculty member, staff member, or student.
Candidate Qualifications
To be considered a qualified candidate for the Board of Trustees, the applicant must demonstrate:
Strong commitment to the university, including a substantial and sustained record of Stanford volunteer service.
Outstanding leadership, including remarkable professional achievement and/or civic involvement.
Dedication to furthering the work of the university.
Proven commitment to Stanford through ongoing financial support and a willingness to participate in fundraising efforts.
Previous professional and/or civic board and fiduciary experience.
Understanding of complex business and financial transactions.
Willingness to physically attend regular board and committee meetings (both on and off campus).