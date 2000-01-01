Making Connections All Over the World

Our programs are designed for explorers looking not just to see but to experience the world. Stanford Travel/Study provides Stanford alumni, friends and family with exceptional educational travel journeys to more than 80 countries each year. Every trip is defined by exclusive experiences that only Travel/Study can provide: Stanford scholar-led lectures and on-the-go learning with regional experts and local guides.

What We Offer

A range of experiences and destinations

A wide variety of trip sizes, from intimate groups to large, multi-generational family trips

Access to regional experts, academics, journalists, diplomats, dignitaries and more

The Travel/Study Family

Stanford Travel/Study is as much about the people as it is about the places. On any given trip, you're sure to forge lifelong friendships with a diverse and intellectually curious group of travelers. And with Stanford faculty leading the way, you're guaranteed an educational experience like no other. In addition to hearing thought-provoking lectures, you'll have the opportunity to interact with these scholars who are masters at bringing our destinations to life. Plus, our highly qualified, always-prepared tour managers will be with you every step of the way, anticipating your needs and ensuring that everything goes as smoothly as possible.

Over 50 Years of Extraordinary

In 1968, Stanford University expanded its commitments to a world-class education with the launch of a Rhine River College. The maiden voyage of Stanford Travel/Study was an innovative reimagining of continuing education for alumni and set the course for a legacy of exploration and discovery.