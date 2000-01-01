How We Got Here
Behind every Stanford Travel/Study trip is the belief that the best journeys are ones where exploration meets eye-opening encounters. Where curiosity builds the bridge for connection. Where learning illuminates every corner of the world. Travel isn’t just a way to see the world, but to experience it fully.
A Journey of Discovery
On this wondrous exploration from the Great Pyramids of Giza to the tombs of Luxor Valley, a Stanford professor of political science guides travelers on an examination of Egypt’s multi-faceted and complex history.
Travel/Study Nile Trip
Expanding Horizons Since 1968
The Stanford Travel/Study story began in 1968 with a pioneering idea: host a summer program where alumni and their families could listen to lectures aboard a riverboat cruising Europe’s Rhine River.
The trip not only came to be, but it brought faculty in tow, creating a “floating campus” for about 75 alumni families. This journey became the model for the future of Stanford Travel/Study.