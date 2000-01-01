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Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study

How We Got Here

Behind every Stanford Travel/Study trip is the belief that the best journeys are ones where exploration meets eye-opening encounters. Where curiosity builds the bridge for connection. Where learning illuminates every corner of the world. Travel isn’t just a way to see the world, but to experience it fully.

The Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. Used to be the official home to the Kings of Thailand, now used mainly for ceremonial events.

A Journey of Discovery

On this wondrous exploration from the Great Pyramids of Giza to the tombs of Luxor Valley, a Stanford professor of political science guides travelers on an examination of Egypt’s multi-faceted and complex history.

Travel/Study Nile Trip

Expanding Horizons Since 1968

The Stanford Travel/Study story began in 1968 with a pioneering idea: host a summer program where alumni and their families could listen to lectures aboard a riverboat cruising Europe’s Rhine River. 

The trip not only came to be, but it brought faculty in tow, creating a “floating campus” for about 75 alumni families. This journey became the model for the future of Stanford Travel/Study.

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