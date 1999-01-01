Stanford Alumni Email Service Policy

Stanford University currently offers an email account to all alumni who register on the alumni website, meet the Stanford Alumni Association definition or school-based definition of “alum” (by completing three or more quarters in a Stanford degree-granting program or by the completion of the GSB Stanford Executive Program) and enable the service, either at the time of alumni site registration or at a later time by enabling the service in their profile on the alumni site. The account will remain accessible to the alum as long as the alum complies with the Terms of Use which may be changed or amended from time-to-time. Stanford reserves the right to discontinue an alum's email access if the alum uses the account in a way that, in the sole discretion of Stanford, it deems inappropriate as defined in the Code of Conduct. Notwithstanding the above, Stanford reserves the right to terminate the webmail service at any time at its discretion.

Stanford does not view or access any content from your Alumni Email account unless explicitly requested to do so by the account owner to provide technical assistance, or in response to an automatic account suspension by Google, or in response to a compulsory legal process mandate.

Alumni Email, powered by Google, will provide strong security and privacy protections. Google has provided contractual guarantees that allow users the ability to use the services with the appropriate privacy protections. Google is contractually obligated to protect your confidential information and not to release it to other parties, absent compulsory legal process. You can view more about their specific privacy protections here:

https://policies.google.com/privacy

In order to provide essential core features for Stanford Alumni Email, Google runs completely automated scanning and indexing processes to offer spam filtering, anti-virus protection, and malware detection. Their systems also scan content to make sure apps work better for users, enabling functionality like search in Gmail or Google Docs. This is completely automated and involves no humans.