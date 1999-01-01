Networking Tips Sheet

Preparing your Introduction

Who are you? What are you doing? What have you done? Where do you want to go? End with a question: Dialogue not monologue Tell me about yourself 30 seconds to talk about yourself

15 to tell what you can do for others

15 how they can help

After the event

Send an email

Add to LinkedIn

Keep in touch

Send relevant info

Offer to help

General Tips

Arrive early

Prepare questions ahead of time

Find commonalities

Avoid yes or no questions

Show interest in what they talk about – nonverbals

Always get a business card/contact info

Sample Scripts

Introduction

"Hello. It's a pleasure to meet you, and I really appreciate you taking the time to practice an informational interview with me. I am PhD student in the field of . . . researching. . . and I am exploring/researching/seeking tips. . .in the area of. . .

Referral

"You've been very generous with your time, and you've given me several new ideas to explore. I have a final request. The jobs you thought might be appropriate for someone with my skills and background sound interesting, and I'd like to find out more about these possibilities. Do you know anyone in these kinds of jobs who would be willing, like yourself, to provide me with additional advice and information?"

Other

"You've been very generous with your time, and you've given me several new ideas to explore. I have a final request. Do you know anyone in _____________ (field) or at __________ (Company) who could give me advice or would be willing to share their knowledge and give me ideas for additional contacts?"

Say Thank You

"Thanks again for taking the time to talk with me. I enjoyed our meeting it’s useful to hear about your experience. I will let you know how I'm doing." Or "This meeting has been so helpful; may I contact you in a few months when I have progressed further in my search?"

Sample Questions

If a Stanford alum, ask about their Stanford experience.

What did you like best about Stanford? What do you think I should consider getting involved in here at Stanford? What were your challenges at Stanford and how did you deal with them? If you went through Stanford again, what would you do differently?

Ask about their experience.

What do you like most and least about your work? What led you to your current position? What kinds of backgrounds do people in your organization/field have? What is your work environment like in terms of pressure, deadlines, new projects, teamwork vs. independent work, etc.? What kinds of projects/tasks do you work on? Is it possible to balance career and personal life reasonably in this field?

Ask for advice and resources.

How would you advise me to get started in building experience in this field? Given my background and interests, are there other organizations you might suggest I explore? Do you have any advice or insights about the application or interview process? Are there certain classes you would recommend for building experience for this type of position or field? I've built a target list of organizations in this field. Would you be willing to look at my list and give me any suggestions you might have? Are there any people you know that I could talk with?

Ask about their perspective and information.