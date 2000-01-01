Bring your Stanford spirit and escape to the serenity of calm blue water and the crisp mountain air.
Stanford in the Sierra
Explore the Magnificent Sierra Nevada
Located on the south shore of Lake Tahoe on Fallen Leaf Lake, Stanford Sierra Camp is your destination for your family getaway, alumni program, business meeting, and more.
Summer Family Camp
Stanford Sierra Camp’s summer program is the perfect time to take a break from the everyday with your loved ones. Your week in the magnificent Sierra Nevada will be filled with nonstop educational fun, new experiences, and memories that will last your family a lifetime.
Spring Alumni Programs
During the spring, Stanford Sierra Camp works with partners on campus and at the Stanford Alumni Association to offer a variety of alumni programs that include Healthy Living Retreat for Women and Memorial Day Weekend.
Faculty/Staff Weekend
As a member of Stanford faculty or staff, you have the opportunity to bring your loved ones along to experience Stanford Sierra Camp during Faculty/Staff Weekend.
Planning Your Own Event?
Stanford Sierra Conference Center is the ideal venue for hosting your spring retreat, fall retreat, or multi-day gathering for groups of up to 180. You’ll enjoy AV-equipped rooms that feature high-speed, wireless internet—and all against the backdrop of the beautiful Sierra Nevada.