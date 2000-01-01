During the spring season, Stanford Sierra Camp works with partners on campus and at the Stanford Alumni Association to offer a diverse array of alumni programs.
Spring Alumni Programs
Unique Ways to Unwind
Block time on your calendar for getaways with a Stanford spin.
Healthy Living Retreat for Women
The Healthy Living Retreat is in program redevelopment, and we excited to offer a return of the program in spring 2023, when you can again treat yourself to four days of relaxation and rejuvenation alongside a team of friendly and knowledgeable Stanford and Bay Area health experts.
Memorial Day Weekend Program
Join an exclusive getaway for alumni and friends that features a faculty lecture, a student performance, a multicourse meal paired with alumni-affiliated wines, and more.
More from Stanford in the Sierra
Explore more Stanford programs that take place against the backdrop of Fallen Leaf Lake.