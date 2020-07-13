Spring Alumni Programs
Spring Alumni ProgramsSpend Spring in the Sierra
During the spring season, Stanford Sierra Camp works with partners on campus and at the Stanford Alumni Association to offer a diverse array of alumni programs.
Unique Ways to Unwind
Block time on your calendar for getaways with a Stanford spin.
Healthy Living Retreat for Women
The Healthy Living Retreat for Women is currently scheduled for May 14-17, 2026 and the program is in development. Once again, you'll be able to treat yourself to four days of relaxation and rejuvenation alongside a team of friendly and knowledgeable Stanford and Bay Area health experts.
Memorial Day Weekend Program
Join an exclusive getaway for alumni and friends that features a faculty lecture, a student performance, a multicourse meal paired with alumni-affiliated wines, and more.