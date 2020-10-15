How Stanford is working toward a better future.
Past, Present, and Progress
Learn more about actions Stanford is taking to create a more inclusive campus community.
Stanford’s Long-Range Vision
An integrated approach to accelerating the university’s purposeful impact in the world
Campus Renaming Principles
Guidance for making or considering requests to rename campus features
Protected Identity Harm Reporting
How the university is helping address acts of intolerance against individuals and communities
Committee for Campus Renaming
The university’s response to a request to rename and remove two campus features
Stanford Relationship with Native Peoples and Land Acknowledgement
Acknowledgement of the Indigenous community and the land upon which Stanford sits
Racial Justice Resources
