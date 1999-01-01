Skip to main content

Stanford Federal Credit Union

The Stanford Alumni Association (SAA) has partnered with Stanford Federal Credit Union to bring specialized financial services and discounts to Stanford alumni. Unlike banks, Stanford Federal Credit Union is not-for-profit and owned by its members—so you’ll be able to do more and bank less.

In addition to offers that are available to all Stanford alums, SAA members receive $500 off the closing cost of the purchase or refinance of a home loan* and a 0.5% APR** discount on auto loans.

Featured Offers

Explore the products and services Stanford Federal Credit Union offers just for Stanford alumni.

Alumni Rewards Visa® Credit Card

Choose from five custom designs, earn up to 3% cash back and other rewards points, and enjoy no annual or foreign transaction fees.

Checking & Savings Account

Open a free checking account with free ATMs and add a high-rate Money Market or Certificate.

Home Loans

Find purchases, refinances, investments, HELOCs and more—all with low rates, low fees, personal service and fast approvals.

Auto Loans

Enjoy low rates, 100% financing, up to 90 days no payments and an exclusive alumni rate discount.**

Personal Bankers

Enjoy specialized service from your personal bankers whenever you need additional assistance.

Jeanine Hansen

NMLS #760325
(650) 269-7435
alumni@sfcu.org

Juan Vargas

NMLS #810750
(650) 463-6422
alumni@sfcu.org

*Must be a member of the Stanford Alumni Association. Cannot be combined with any other offer including membership rewards. Does not apply to investment property, commercial, or HELOC loans.

**APR = Annual Percentage Rate. Must be a member of the Stanford Alumni Association. Cannot be combined with any other offer including membership rewards. Excludes refinancing of existing SFCU loans. Some restrictions may apply.

SAA receives compensation for this program, which goes to support alumni and student programs. In accordance with federal regulations, the Stanford Alumni Association card agreement with Stanford Federal Credit Union will be provided upon request. Written requests should be sent by email to sponsoroffers@alumni.stanford.edu or mailed to: Stanford Alumni Association, Attn: Membership & Partnerships; Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center; 326 Galvez Street, Stanford, CA 94305.

Federally Insured by NCUA.