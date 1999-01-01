Stanford Federal Credit Union
The Stanford Alumni Association (SAA) has partnered with Stanford Federal Credit Union to bring specialized financial services and discounts to Stanford alumni. Unlike banks, Stanford Federal Credit Union is not-for-profit and owned by its members—so you’ll be able to do more and bank less.
In addition to offers that are available to all Stanford alums, SAA members receive $500 off the closing cost of the purchase or refinance of a home loan* and a 0.5% APR** discount on auto loans.
Featured Offers
Explore the products and services Stanford Federal Credit Union offers just for Stanford alumni.
Alumni Rewards Visa® Credit Card
Choose from five custom designs, earn up to 3% cash back and other rewards points, and enjoy no annual or foreign transaction fees.
Checking & Savings Account
Open a free checking account with free ATMs and add a high-rate Money Market or Certificate.
Home Loans
Find purchases, refinances, investments, HELOCs and more—all with low rates, low fees, personal service and fast approvals.
Auto Loans
Enjoy low rates, 100% financing, up to 90 days no payments and an exclusive alumni rate discount.**
Personal Bankers
Enjoy specialized service from your personal bankers whenever you need additional assistance.
Jeanine Hansen
NMLS #760325
(650) 269-7435
alumni@sfcu.org
Juan Vargas
NMLS #810750
(650) 463-6422
alumni@sfcu.org