Stanford Federal Credit Union
The Stanford Alumni Association (SAA) has partnered with Stanford Federal Credit Union to bring specialized financial services and discounts to Stanford alumni. Unlike banks, Stanford Federal Credit Union is not-for-profit and owned by its members—so you’ll be able to do more and bank less.
In addition to offers that are available to all Stanford FCU members, SAA members receive exclusive loan discounts.
Featured Offers
Explore the products and services Stanford Federal Credit Union offers just for Stanford alumni.
Alumni Rewards Visa® Credit Card
Choose from custom designs, earn up to 5% cash back and other rewards points, and enjoy no annual or foreign transaction fees.
Checking & Savings Account
Open a free checking account with free ATMs and add a high-rate Money Market or Certificate.
Auto Loans
Enjoy low rates, 125% financing, up to 90 days no payments and an exclusive alumni rate discount.*
Personal Banker
Enjoy specialized service from your personal banker whenever you need additional assistance.