*Must be a member of the Stanford Alumni Association. Cannot be combined with any other offer including membership rewards. Does not apply to investment property, commercial, or HELOC loans.

**APR = Annual Percentage Rate. Must be a member of the Stanford Alumni Association. Cannot be combined with any other offer including membership rewards. Excludes refinancing of existing SFCU loans. Some restrictions may apply.

SAA receives compensation for this program, which goes to support alumni and student programs. In accordance with federal regulations, the Stanford Alumni Association card agreement with Stanford Federal Credit Union will be provided upon request. Written requests should be sent by email to sponsoroffers@alumni.stanford.edu or mailed to: Stanford Alumni Association, Attn: Membership & Partnerships; Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center; 326 Galvez Street, Stanford, CA 94305.

Federally Insured by NCUA.