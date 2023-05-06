Skip to main content
Beyond the FarmMay 6, 2023Make your mark by volunteering

Lead a Project

Want to lead a project? SAA is here to help!

Project submissions for Beyond the Farm will open in February 2023.

All you need is an idea, a plan, and the passion to make it happen! Identify a project or share your passion for a cause and be the catalyst for making a lasting difference in your community.

The Beyond the Farm staff at the Stanford Alumni Association will set up your project registration page and spread the word to Stanford alumni in your community.

Lead in Your Community

Join alumni, family, and friends worldwide for this fulfilling day of service

“I love Beyond the Farm because it allows me to pursue a cause in the community that I am passionate about and share it with Stanford alumni.”

—Marlayna Tuiasosopo-Gordon, ’02

Project Leader Toolbox

Project Leader FAQs

How do I create a service project for Beyond the Farm? 
We encourage alumni to explore the issues facing their communities and identify local volunteer organizations or nonprofit service organizations to develop a service project. If you already volunteer, ask what needs there are at your organization to create a meaningful project. See a sample project description.

How do I submit my project for Beyond the Farm?
Project submissions will open in February 2023.

Can changes be made to a project?
Yes. On the right-hand side of your project registration page under “Event Actions,” select “Manage Event.” Make sure you are logged in to your Stanford alumni account to see this option. Here you are able to edit the project details. If you need help, reach out to the Beyond the Farm staff at beyondthefarm@stanford.edu

Can I customize the photo that appears on the project registration page?
Sorry, no. All projects are required to display the official Beyond the Farm logo as their event picture. If you have a specific picture you’d like to display on the project page, our Beyond the Farm staff can help you upload a picture there.

How can I contact the volunteers that have signed up for my project?
We have created an easy-to-use guide – “How to Email Participants” – in the Project Leader Toolbox.