Beyond the FarmMay 6, 2023Make your mark by volunteering
Lead a Project
Want to lead a project? SAA is here to help!
Project submissions for Beyond the Farm will open in February 2023.
All you need is an idea, a plan, and the passion to make it happen! Identify a project or share your passion for a cause and be the catalyst for making a lasting difference in your community.
The Beyond the Farm staff at the Stanford Alumni Association will set up your project registration page and spread the word to Stanford alumni in your community.
Beyond the Farm - Lead in Your Community
“I love Beyond the Farm because it allows me to pursue a cause in the community that I am passionate about and share it with Stanford alumni.”
—Marlayna Tuiasosopo-Gordon, ’02