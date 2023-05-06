Project Leader FAQs

How do I create a service project for Beyond the Farm?

We encourage alumni to explore the issues facing their communities and identify local volunteer organizations or nonprofit service organizations to develop a service project. If you already volunteer, ask what needs there are at your organization to create a meaningful project. See a sample project description.

How do I submit my project for Beyond the Farm?

Project submissions will open in February 2023.

Can changes be made to a project?

Yes. On the right-hand side of your project registration page under “Event Actions,” select “Manage Event.” Make sure you are logged in to your Stanford alumni account to see this option. Here you are able to edit the project details. If you need help, reach out to the Beyond the Farm staff at beyondthefarm@stanford.edu .

Can I customize the photo that appears on the project registration page?

Sorry, no. All projects are required to display the official Beyond the Farm logo as their event picture. If you have a specific picture you’d like to display on the project page, our Beyond the Farm staff can help you upload a picture there.

How can I contact the volunteers that have signed up for my project?

We have created an easy-to-use guide – “How to Email Participants” – in the Project Leader Toolbox.