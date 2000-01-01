Make an impact as a member

Access to the Stanford Golf Course(external link)
Enjoy access to the private golf course consistently rated as one of the finest in the world. Bring your SAA membership card and another form of ID.
Stanford wouldn’t be Stanford without our fabulous alumni family. Becoming a member of the Stanford Alumni Association is a great way to help strengthen the university (and enjoy great benefits). Without the support of our members, we couldn’t provide the popular programs, services, and resources we offer all alumni and students.
alumni and guests attend Stanford Reunion Homecoming
regional networking and faculty speaker events held annually
alumni receive university news and updates from STANFORD magazine
an inspiring day of activities and conversation with fellow grad alumni
sponsored social events like tailgates and cultural gatherings for alumni groups and clubs
for advice, mentoring, professional development, and job leads
Unlock exclusive benefits and upgraded versions of select perks—while also supporting programs for students and alums—with a Stanford Alumni Association membership.
Read, research, and learn with free access to searchable databases containing thousands of journals and publications. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the databases.
Enjoy discounts on alumni-selected wines from high-quality West Coast wineries. Available in participating states.
Head to Fallen Leaf Lake with exclusive access to family-friendly activities, retreats, and more at Stanford Sierra Camp.
Keep learning alive with 15% off any in-person or online Stanford Continuing Studies course. Membership is verified upon receipt of your registration.
Enjoy 10% off select in-store and online purchases at the Stanford Bookstore. Proof of membership is required. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.