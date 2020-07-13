Make an impact as a member

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You Make It Possible

Stanford wouldn’t be Stanford without our fabulous alumni family. Becoming a member of the Stanford Alumni Association is a great way to help strengthen the university (and enjoy great benefits). Without the support of our members, we couldn’t provide the popular programs, services, and resources we offer all alumni and students.

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Frances C Arrillaga Alumni Center with palm trees

Membership Helps Us Provide Great Programs and Resources to All Alumni

19,000+

alumni and student connections made annually through the Alumni Directory.

8,000+

alumni and guests attend Stanford Reunion Homecoming.

100+

regional networking and faculty speaker events held annually.

195,000

alumni receive university news and updates from STANFORD magazine.

Community

sponsored social events like tailgates and cultural gatherings for alumni groups and clubs.

Career Connections

for advice, mentoring, professional development, and job leads.

The Stanford Alumni Association Offers Amazing Benefits

Unlock exclusive benefits and upgraded versions of select perks—while also supporting programs for students and alums—with a Stanford Alumni Association membership.

See all benefits

Become a Stanford Alumni Association member today!

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