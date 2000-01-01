Jobs
Our People
We care for and respect one another, recognizing that while our work is important, our lives extend well beyond SAA.
Excellence
We strive to be outstanding in all that we do, both as individuals and as an organization, while embracing a growth mindset focused on learning and continuous improvement.
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
We strive to be a safe, fair, open and wonderfully diverse community in which differences are celebrated and staff members can be authentically themselves, feel that they belong, have a voice and contribute meaningfully.
Integrity
We expect honesty, transparency, trust, accountability and respect for others, both personally and professionally, as we endeavor always to comport ourselves in an appropriate and ethical manner.
Innovation
We look for new ideas and better ways to accomplish our mission; accept the occasional failure as a necessary part of improvement; and applaud original thinkers who are courageous, bold and creative in ways both big and small.
The Greater Good
We endeavor to “own the whole” by embracing collaboration and thinking beyond our individual, departmental and organizational responsibilities, as we care for the success of not only our own work, but also for that of all our Stanford colleagues.
Fun
We take our work seriously, yet firmly believe in the power of humor and a work environment that is playful, lively and enjoyable.
Stanford Alumni
(650) 723-2021
(800) 786-2586 (toll-free)
Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center
326 Galvez Street
Stanford, CA 94305-6105
Explore Open Job Roles
We like the way you think. View our open job roles now to find the right fit for you.