SAA Jobs

From virtual and in-person events (Stanford Reunion, anyone?) to intellectual content and stories (hello, STANFORD magazine!) to career services, travel and more, we enhance the alumni experience in a few different ways.

If that sounds interesting—and if you believe in community spirit, supporting diversity and excellence, and the importance of a can-do attitude—we want to hear from you.

What We Value

We have a few core values and ideals that guide us in our path of service toward each other and the alumni community.

Our People

We care for and respect one another, recognizing that while our work is important, our lives extend well beyond SAA.

Excellence

We strive to be outstanding in all that we do, both as individuals and as an organization, while embracing a growth mindset focused on learning and continuous improvement.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

We strive to be a safe, fair, open and wonderfully diverse community in which differences are celebrated and staff members can be authentically themselves, feel that they belong, have a voice and contribute meaningfully.

Integrity

We expect honesty, transparency, trust, accountability and respect for others, both personally and professionally, as we endeavor always to comport ourselves in an appropriate and ethical manner.

Innovation

We look for new ideas and better ways to accomplish our mission; accept the occasional failure as a necessary part of improvement; and applaud original thinkers who are courageous, bold and creative in ways both big and small.

The Greater Good

We endeavor to “own the whole” by embracing collaboration and thinking beyond our individual, departmental and organizational responsibilities, as we care for the success of not only our own work, but also for that of all our Stanford colleagues.

Fun

We take our work seriously, yet firmly believe in the power of humor and a work environment that is playful, lively and enjoyable.

