Make an impact as a member

Access to the Stanford Golf Course(external link)
Enjoy access to the private golf course consistently rated as one of the finest in the world. Bring your SAA membership card and another form of ID.
Stanford wouldn't be Stanford without our amazing alumni family. Your membership allows us to provide free programs, services and resources to all students and alumni—and we thank you with a few special benefits.
alumni and guests attended Stanford’s Reunion in 2021
regional networking and faculty speaker events are held annually
alumni receive university news and updates from STANFORD magazine
@alumni.stanford.edu email address available to all alumni to help with job searches and networking
social events like tailgates and cultural events sponsored for alumni groups and clubs
for advice, mentoring, professional development and job leads
Unlock exclusive benefits and upgraded versions of select perks—while also supporting programs for students and alums—with a Stanford Alumni Association membership.
Read, research, and learn with free access to searchable databases containing thousands of journals and publications. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the databases.
Enjoy discounts on alumni-selected wines from high-quality West Coast wineries. Available in participating states.
Head to Fallen Leaf Lake with exclusive access to family-friendly activities, retreats, and more at Stanford Sierra Camp.
Keep learning alive with 15% off any in-person or online Stanford Continuing Studies course. Membership is verified upon receipt of your registration.
Enjoy 10% off select in-store and online purchases at the Stanford Bookstore. Proof of membership is required. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.