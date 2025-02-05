Los Angeles County Fires

We offer support and include resources for connecting with fellow alumni for assistance and guidance for replacing your Stanford diploma, class book, or yearbook.

Alumni Helping Alumni Group

We invite you to join our Alumni Helping Alumni group on Stanford Alumni Groups. This is a secure Stanford alumni-only clearinghouse where Los Angeles area alumni can share updates, find and offer support, and connect with other alumni for fire-related assistance. For those impacted, this is where we hope you will ask for and find help from your fellow alumni. For those who are safe and able, please take stock of the requests for assistance and consider offering what you can.

Stanford Diploma Replacement

If you lost your Stanford diploma in the wildfire, Stanford’s Office of the Registrar is waiving the $100 fee to order a copy of your diploma. Here’s what you should do:

Fill out the Diploma Replacement Form

In the form, there will be a field where you will indicate the reason for a replacement. In this field, you should write the following “I lost my original diploma in the recent LA fires.”.

Please fill out the entire form, including the payment information. The system puts a hold on your card but doesn’t officially get processed until the Registrar processes the order.

When your order is processed, the Office of the Registrar will waive/cancel the fee on the backend.

Contact the Office of the Registrar with any questions.

Replacement of Class Book or Year Book

SAA has a few extra class books for each class. Please contact David Gonzales (classbooks@stanford.edu) , and he’ll look into whether we have your class book available. If we have an extra copy, we can ship it to an address you provide.

We occasionally have some extra yearbook copies—which were student-led publications. Please reach out to David at classbooks@stanford.edu for more information.

Most of the yearbooks are also found online here.