Alumni Profile FAQs
How do I update my contact information in my alumni profile, including my preferred e-mail address and mailing address?
You can update your personal information by visiting your profile page.
I affiliate with a different class year. How do I correct it?
As an alum, you may update it on the “education” tab of your profile.
How can I change my username?
To request to change your username please fill out a support request form or contact our customer service department at (866) 543-0243 Toll-free (USA) or 1 (650) 724-0627 (International), Monday - Friday from 8:00 am - 5:00 pm Pacific.