Parents Affiliate Membership Benefits

Once a Stanford parent…

…always a Stanford parent

Congrats on your student’s upcoming graduation!

We’re excited to gift them a membership, and purchasing an SAA affiliate membership for yourself is a great way to stay connected to Stanford. You’ll enjoy many of the same benefits as your soon-to-be-alum while supporting our alumni programming, including networking events, professional resources, Reunion Homecoming, and more. Follow the steps below to join!

  • Select “Myself” in the recipient field

  • Enter the promo code 34933

  • On the following page, choose “Affiliates”

Buy now (external link)

Your Affiliate Membership Benefits

Check out the selection of benefits you’ll enjoy as a Stanford affiliate. Please note that not all Stanford alumni member benefits are available to affiliates and friends.

10% off Stanford Live performances

Get 10% off most Stanford Live performance tickets for you and a guest. Valid on online, in-person, and phone orders. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.

Buy now (external link)