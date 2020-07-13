Parents Affiliate Membership Benefits

New: 15% discount on courses through Stanford Online
Enhance your skills. Expand your knowledge. Engage in practical learning. Take a course through Stanford Online and receive a 15% discount on most professional education courses and programs.
…always a Stanford parent
We’re excited to gift them a membership, and purchasing an SAA affiliate membership for yourself is a great way to stay connected to Stanford. You’ll enjoy many of the same benefits as your soon-to-be-alum while supporting our alumni programming, including networking events, professional resources, Reunion Homecoming, and more. Follow the steps below to join!
Select “Myself” in the recipient field
Enter the promo code 34933
On the following page, choose “Affiliates”
Check out the selection of benefits you’ll enjoy as a Stanford affiliate. Please note that not all Stanford alumni member benefits are available to affiliates and friends.
Explore the world with waived non-member fees ($450/trip) on all Stanford Travel/Study trips.
Read, research, and learn with free access to searchable databases containing thousands of journals and publications. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the databases.
Receive discounted hotel rates worldwide through our partnership with HBC Travel Club. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Savings of up to 35% off single-day lift tickets (purchased online) at Palisades Tahoe. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Enjoy 10% off select in-store and online purchases at the Stanford Bookstore. Proof of membership is required. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Show your SAA membership card to purchase day or monthly passes at the front desk of Stanford's facilities and enjoy gyms, pools, and other recreational programs.
Enjoy day-of-game discounts on up to four general admission tickets to home matches. Discount available at the ticket booth with your membership card.
Get 10% off most Stanford Live performance tickets for you and a guest. Valid on online, in-person, and phone orders. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Enjoy discounts on alumni-selected wines from high-quality West Coast wineries. Available in participating states.
Stanford GSB Executive Education programs taught by world-renowned Stanford Graduate School of Business faculty.
Keep learning alive with 15% off any in-person or online Stanford Continuing Studies course. Membership is verified upon receipt of your registration.
See campus like never before with free access for you and one guest at the Hoover Tower Observation Platform. During Reunion and Family Weekend, complimentary guest access is not available.
Get where you need to go with up to 35% off Avis rental rates. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Get where you need to go with up to 35% off Budget rental rates. Log in with your SAA credentials to access the discount.
Find low rates and fees on purchase and refinance mortgages with an exclusive alumni fee discount, as well as HELOCs and fast approvals.
Enjoy low rates, 125% financing, up to 90 days no payments, and an exclusive alumni rate discount.