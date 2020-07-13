Parents Affiliate Membership Benefits

We’re excited to gift them a membership, and purchasing an SAA affiliate membership for yourself is a great way to stay connected to Stanford. You’ll enjoy many of the same benefits as your soon-to-be-alum while supporting our alumni programming, including networking events, professional resources, Reunion Homecoming, and more. Follow the steps below to join!

Select “Myself” in the recipient field

Enter the promo code 34933

On the following page, choose “Affiliates”