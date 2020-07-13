Welcome2 Events
Welcome to alumnihood, Stanford grad! And in that spirit, here’s more information on the events happening in your alumni ’hood. These Welcome2 events are a great way to meet members of your alumni community.
Upcoming Events
Welcome2 New York
Saturday, September 13
1:00–3:00 p.m. ET
Welcome2 South Florida
Thursday, September 25
7:00–9:00 p.m. ET
Welcome2 Denver
Friday, October 3
5:00 p.m.–7:30 p.m. MT
Welcome2 Houston
Saturday, October 4
3:30–6:30 p.m. CT
Welcome2 San Diego
Tuesday, October 7
6:00–8:00 p.m. PT
Welcome2 the San Francisco Bay Area
Wednesday, October 8
6:00–8:00 p.m. PT
Welcome2 Seattle
Wednesday, October 8
6:30–8:30 p.m. PT
Welcome2 Austin
Thursday, October 9
6:00–8:00 p.m. ET
Welcome2 Chicago
Thursday, October 9
5:30–7:30 p.m. CT
Welcome2 Portland
Thursday, October 9
6:00–8:00 p.m. PT
Welcome2 India
Friday, October 10
5:00–7:00 p.m. IST
Welcome2 Beijing
Sunday, October 12
Welcome2 Los Angeles
Sunday, October 12
2:00–4:00 p.m. PT
Welcome2 Sacramento
Tuesday, October 14
5:30–8:30 p.m. PT
Welcome2 Hong Kong
Saturday, October 18
4:00–6:00 p.m. HKT
Welcome2 Washington, D.C.
Tuesday, October 28
6:00–8:00 p.m. ET
Welcome2 Boston
Thursday, October 30
6:30–8:30 p.m. ET
Welcome2 Singapore
Friday, October 31
Contact aaron@stanfordalumni.org for more details
Cardinal Gameday Eve
Join Andrew Luck, alumni, and fans on the Friday night before every football away game this season. Whether you’re local or traveling to support the team, connect with your Stanford community as you enjoy food, drink, and good company!