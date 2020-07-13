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Welcome2 Events

Regional Alumni EventsWe’re Welcoming Alumni 2…

Welcome to alumnihood, Stanford grad! And in that spirit, here’s more information on the events happening in your alumni ’hood. These Welcome2 events are a great way to meet members of your alumni community.

Upcoming Events

Welcome2 New York

Saturday, September 13
1:00–3:00 p.m. ET

Register
(external link)

Welcome2 South Florida

Thursday, September 25
7:00–9:00 p.m. ET

Register
(external link)

Welcome2 Denver

Friday, October 3
5:00 p.m.–7:30 p.m. MT

Register
(external link)

Welcome2 Houston

Saturday, October 4
3:30–6:30 p.m. CT

Register
(external link)

Welcome2 San Diego

Tuesday, October 7
6:00–8:00 p.m. PT

Register
(external link)

Welcome2 the San Francisco Bay Area

Wednesday, October 8
6:00–8:00 p.m. PT

Register
(external link)

Welcome2 Seattle

Wednesday, October 8
6:30–8:30 p.m. PT

Register
(external link)

Welcome2 Austin

Thursday, October 9
6:00–8:00 p.m. ET

Register
(external link)

Welcome2 Chicago

Thursday, October 9
5:30–7:30 p.m. CT

Register
(external link)

Welcome2 Portland

Thursday, October 9
6:00–8:00 p.m. PT

Register
(external link)

Welcome2 India

Friday, October 10
5:00–7:00 p.m. IST

Register
(external link)

Welcome2 Beijing

Sunday, October 12

Register
(external link)

Welcome2 Los Angeles

Sunday, October 12
2:00–4:00 p.m. PT

Register
(external link)

Welcome2 Sacramento

Tuesday, October 14
5:30–8:30 p.m. PT

Register
(external link)

Welcome2 Hong Kong

Saturday, October 18
4:00–6:00 p.m. HKT

Register
(external link)

Welcome2 Washington, D.C.

Tuesday, October 28
6:00–8:00 p.m. ET

Register
(external link)

Welcome2 Boston

Thursday, October 30
6:30–8:30 p.m. ET

Register
(external link)

Welcome2 Singapore

Friday, October 31

Contact aaron@stanfordalumni.org for more details

To register for these events, log in with your Stanford Pass account. Don’t remember your password or username? Contact us, or click “Forgot your password?” on the login page. Still need a Stanford Pass? No problem! Visit the registration page to create your account.

Don’t See an Event for You?

If there isn't an event that fits your geography or interests, check out Stanford Groups for other opportunities to connect. You can also email us at communities@alumni.stanford.edu for information on how to get involved with your local alumni community.

Stanford football player

Cardinal Gameday Eve

Join Andrew Luck, alumni, and fans on the Friday night before every football away game this season. Whether you’re local or traveling to support the team, connect with your Stanford community as you enjoy food, drink, and good company!

Check out the schedule (external link)

Past Events

Explore Clubs and Groups (external link)
Update Your Mailing Address (external link)