The Summer Sessions series brings you the opportunity to connect with Stanford and gain unparalleled access to Athletics, Student Affairs, academic departments, and more. These free, virtual events include audience Q&As and will take place throughout the summer.
It’s All in the Details
This series is for all alums, all over the world; please note events are in Pacific Time and check your time zone. Register separately for each event and set up a reminder—sessions will not be recorded!
Session 1: Athletics
The Changing World of Stanford Athletics
Tuesday, July 15, 4:00–5:00 p.m. PT
Hear straight from our Faculty Athletics Representative about the many shifts taking place within the college athletics environment and what these changes mean for Stanford.
Session 2: Student Life
Campus Vibes: Stanford Student Life Today
Tuesday, August 5, 4:00–5:00 p.m. PT
Curious about the student experience? Hear how the university is working to foster a culture of openness and civil discourse, support joy and fun on campus, as well as Stanford’s efforts to increase the number of undergraduate students admitted each year.
Session 3: Alumni Life
Stanford for Life: Your Alumni Journey
Wednesday, August 20, 4:00–4:45 p.m. PT
Chief Alumni Relations Officer Renee Hirschberg walks us through the best ways to engage with Stanford as an alum. She’ll discuss everything from simple ways to stay connected to ongoing and in-depth volunteer opportunities.
Session 4: COLLEGE
COLLEGE 101: An intro to the first-year curriculum
Monday, September 8, 4:00–5:15 p.m.
Immerse yourself in Stanford’s first-year program COLLEGE (Civic, Liberal, and Global Education). COLLEGE is a foundational first-year curriculum designed to engage students in critical thinking across disciplines, encouraging them to explore diverse perspectives through literature, science, and the arts. A pre-class reading assignment is included.