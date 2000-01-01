In Good Company
In Good Company
Join your local alumni community for a networking and social meetup. This casual gathering offers an opportunity to meet new graduates, reconnect with friends, and expand your professional network. Enjoy refreshments and engaging conversations while sharing experiences with fellow alumni. Whether you're a recent graduate or a seasoned professional, come as you are!
Upcoming Events
Check out our first set of upcoming events. Come back for more!
Washington, D.C.
Tuesday, April 22
6:00–8:00 p.m. ET
New York
Thursday, April 24
6:30–8:30 p.m. ET
The Peninsula
Thursday, April 24
6:00–8:00 p.m. PT
San Francisco
Thursday, May 1
6:00–8:00 p.m. PT
Los Angeles
Thursday, May 8
6:00–8:00 p.m. PT
Seattle
Details coming soon!