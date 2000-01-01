Skip to main content

In Good Company

Regional Alumni EventsIn Good Company

Join your local alumni community for a networking and social meetup. This casual gathering offers an opportunity to meet new graduates, reconnect with friends, and expand your professional network. Enjoy refreshments and engaging conversations while sharing experiences with fellow alumni. Whether you're a recent graduate or a seasoned professional, come as you are!

Upcoming Events

Check out our first set of upcoming events. Come back for more!

Washington, D.C.

Tuesday, April 22
6:00–8:00 p.m. ET

Register
New York

Thursday, April 24
6:30–8:30 p.m. ET

Register
The Peninsula

Thursday, April 24
6:00–8:00 p.m. PT

Register
San Francisco

Thursday, May 1
6:00–8:00 p.m. PT

Register
Los Angeles

Thursday, May 8
6:00–8:00 p.m. PT

Register
Seattle

Details coming soon!

To register for these events, log in with your Stanford Pass account. Don’t remember your password or username? Contact us, or click “Forgot your password?” on the login page. Still need a Stanford Pass? No problem! Visit the registration page to create your account.

Don’t See an Event for You?

If there isn't an event that fits your geography or interests, check out Stanford Groups for other opportunities to connect. You can also email us at communities@alumni.stanford.edu for information on how to get involved with your local alumni community.

