Single City Collection

Selling fast: Umbria
Get to know (or rediscover) Old-World Italy
A perfectly situated luxury hotel is our home base on this nine-day sojourn that sees us at an array of nearby monuments, art studios, and medieval towns.
Choose single-city travel, and you’ll get to know the ins and outs of what makes a place—its art, history, and culture—so unique.
Get to know (or rediscover) Old-World Italy
A perfectly situated luxury hotel is our home base on this nine-day sojourn that sees us at an array of nearby monuments, art studios, and medieval towns.
A deep dive into the art world of France—past and present
For the art-loving Francophile! This riveting journey with renowned art historian Wanda Corn is a feast for the senses and intellect.
Majestic castles, magical music, and fascinating history
A superb blend of traditional highlights and off-the-beaten path adventures, this trip is a deep dive into the capital city alongside unique sojourns into nearby towns.
The heartland of Italy
Visit some of Northern Italy’s most important historic cities—Bologna, Mantua, Parma, and Cremona—and delve into the regions’ cultural and culinary traditions.
Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.