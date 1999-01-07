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North America Collection

From idyllic mountains and national parks to iconic cultural sites, discover the geographic wonders and rich history of North America.

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4 trips available.

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Sold out: Columbia and Snake Rivers

History, food, and wine in the Pacific Northwest

Experience the bounty of Oregon and Washington on this unique cruise through breathtaking scenery.

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Mexico City and Oaxaca

Politics, culture, and cuisine in Mexico

Learn and wonder on an adventure filled with opportunities to take in historical sites, lectures, sumptuous food, and breathtaking art, architecture, and archaeology.

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California’s Desert Parks

The natural beauty of California’s desert landscapes

Experience the California Mojave and Colorado Deserts with visits to Death Valley, Joshua Tree National Park, Chuckwalla National Monument, and Anza-Borrego State Park.

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American South

Examining the South’s deep roots and living culture

Travel to New Orleans, Selma, Savannah, and Charleston, stopping at sites both historic and little known. Learn from multi-generational locals and subject-matter experts.

Create your own custom journey

Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.

Learn more about custom journeys
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