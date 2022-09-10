Skip to main content
North America Collection

From idyllic mountains and national parks to iconic cultural sites, discover the geographic wonders and rich history of North America.

to

Ontario

Behind the scenes at Ontario's film and theater festivals

Enjoy red carpet access at the Toronto International Film Festival and meet with creative staff at the Shaw and Stratford Festivals.

to

American Southwest

Hiking the National Parks and Monuments

A spectacular landscape of hidden waterfalls, exposed rock and red sandstone domes with historical sites scattered at every turn.

to

Alaska's Inside Passage

An adventure cruise through Southeast Alaska

Discover incredible wildlife and explore remote bays, misty fjords and colossal glaciers on a cruise that is studded with active excursions.

to

Canada

For young adults (ages 18+) traveling with their families

Fly by helicopter to breathtaking locales in the Purcell Mountains, exploring vast areas of high-country terrain with breathtaking views at every turn.

to

Canada

Polar bears of Hudson Bay

Travel to the edge of the Canadian arctic, gaze at the ever-changing northern lights and discover the unique wildlife in the aptly-named polar bear capital of the world.

