North America Collection

Sold out: Columbia and Snake Rivers
History, food, and wine in the Pacific Northwest
Experience the bounty of Oregon and Washington on this unique cruise through breathtaking scenery.
From idyllic mountains and national parks to iconic cultural sites, discover the geographic wonders and rich history of North America.
History, food, and wine in the Pacific Northwest
Experience the bounty of Oregon and Washington on this unique cruise through breathtaking scenery.
Politics, culture, and cuisine in Mexico
Learn and wonder on an adventure filled with opportunities to take in historical sites, lectures, sumptuous food, and breathtaking art, architecture, and archaeology.
The natural beauty of California’s desert landscapes
Experience the California Mojave and Colorado Deserts with visits to Death Valley, Joshua Tree National Park, Chuckwalla National Monument, and Anza-Borrego State Park.
Examining the South’s deep roots and living culture
Travel to New Orleans, Selma, Savannah, and Charleston, stopping at sites both historic and little known. Learn from multi-generational locals and subject-matter experts.
Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.