Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Istanbul’s Golden Horn and the Greek Isles

Aegean Sea

This stunning, educational sea voyage takes us to Ephesus and Troy in Turkey and to the islands of Patmos, Delos, Mykonos, Santorini, and Milos.

Overview

A cruise through the Aegean Bronze Age

Spend two days visiting Istanbul’s iconic sights and its labyrinthine Grand Bazaar before boarding the Emerald Azzurra, our luxury home on the sea. Call at Canakkale, our gateway to ancient Troy, and at Kusadasi for an excursion to the monumental ruins of Ephesus. 

From there, we’ll island hop our way across the Aegean Sea to Athens. Explore the towers and belfries of the sprawling 11th-century Monastery of Saint John the Theologian on Patmos. Wander among archaeological ruins on Delos and among the whitewashed buildings that line the streets of Mykonos. We’ll also visit awe-inspiring Santorini and go ashore on the stunning island of Milos. 

Dates

June 26–July 6, 2026

Duration

11 days

Price

From approx. $11,495 per person

Trip size

40 participants

Minimum age

18 years

