Spend two days visiting Istanbul’s iconic sights and its labyrinthine Grand Bazaar before boarding the Emerald Azzurra, our luxury home on the sea. Call at Canakkale, our gateway to ancient Troy, and at Kusadasi for an excursion to the monumental ruins of Ephesus.

From there, we’ll island hop our way across the Aegean Sea to Athens. Explore the towers and belfries of the sprawling 11th-century Monastery of Saint John the Theologian on Patmos. Wander among archaeological ruins on Delos and among the whitewashed buildings that line the streets of Mykonos. We’ll also visit awe-inspiring Santorini and go ashore on the stunning island of Milos.