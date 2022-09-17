Skip to main content
Sea & River Cruises Collection

Experience a cruise like none other and see a totally different side of the cities, towns and scenic seascapes along the way.

to

Aegean Sea

A classic voyage to the Greek Isles and Turkey

Explore millennia of human history and mythology on a cruise from Athens through the islands of the Aegean Sea to the ancient city of Ephesus.

to

Selling fast: Maluku Islands and Raja Ampat

A snorkeling and diving adventure in Indonesia

Cruise aboard the privately chartered Aqua Blu to snorkel and dive among the remote Maluku Islands off the northwest coast of New Guinea and the Raja Ampat archipelago.

to

Egypt

Ancient and modern Cairo and a cruise on the Nile

Explore Egypt’s historical and cultural riches with exclusive tours of its temples, tombs, mystifying pyramids and great cities, including sites not open to the public.

to

Elbe River

A classic river cruise from Berlin to Prague

Drift through history on the placid Elbe River traveling through a landscape of medieval old towns, the idyllic green countryside and spectacular gorges.

to

Dutch Waterways

A river cruise through the Netherlands

Enjoy two days in Amsterdam then seven days cruising through the Netherlands’ scenic canals taking in the idyllic countryside.

to

Spain and Portugal

A luxurious cruise along the vibrant Iberian Peninsula

Sail the picturesque coast from Málaga to Porto on a magnificent, three-masted ship that brings back the elegance of a bygone era.

to

Turkey

Ancient cities, archaeological sites and dramatic Cappadocia

Uncover the various layers of Turkey, from Neolithic settlements to current politics, traveling from Ankara to Istanbul by way of Ephesus and the Turkish Riviera.

to

Scotland

A cruise through the Scottish Highlands and the Hebrides

Navigate the locks and canals that cut through the Scottish Highlands and sail to the Inner Hebrides, visiting charming coastal villages and ancient castle ruins.

to

Alaska's Inside Passage

An adventure cruise through Southeast Alaska

Discover incredible wildlife and explore remote bays, misty fjords and colossal glaciers on a cruise that is studded with active excursions.

to

Galápagos Islands

With Young Explorer Program for kids ages 6+

Enjoy a family cruise through the remote island chain and encounter unique wildlife up close, including playful sea lions, giant tortoises and blue footed boobies.

to

France

An escape to the serene countryside

Travel back in time and visit artisans still using techniques from the Middle Ages, family-run 200-year-old wine estates and ancient Romanesque abbeys and churches.

to

Galápagos Islands

Journey to Darwin’s classroom

Cruise in comfort through the diverse chain of volcanic islands, getting up close to wildlife found nowhere else.

to

to

Mekong River

A cultural odyssey through Southeast Asia

Explore ancient sites, modern cities and idyllic villages in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia with a four-night river cruise to experience life along the Mekong River.

