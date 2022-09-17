Sea & River Cruises Collection

Aegean Sea
A classic voyage to the Greek Isles and Turkey
Explore millennia of human history and mythology on a cruise from Athens through the islands of the Aegean Sea to the ancient city of Ephesus.
Experience a cruise like none other and see a totally different side of the cities, towns and scenic seascapes along the way.
A classic voyage to the Greek Isles and Turkey
Explore millennia of human history and mythology on a cruise from Athens through the islands of the Aegean Sea to the ancient city of Ephesus.
A snorkeling and diving adventure in Indonesia
Cruise aboard the privately chartered Aqua Blu to snorkel and dive among the remote Maluku Islands off the northwest coast of New Guinea and the Raja Ampat archipelago.
Ancient and modern Cairo and a cruise on the Nile
Explore Egypt’s historical and cultural riches with exclusive tours of its temples, tombs, mystifying pyramids and great cities, including sites not open to the public.
A classic river cruise from Berlin to Prague
Drift through history on the placid Elbe River traveling through a landscape of medieval old towns, the idyllic green countryside and spectacular gorges.
A river cruise through the Netherlands
Enjoy two days in Amsterdam then seven days cruising through the Netherlands’ scenic canals taking in the idyllic countryside.
A luxurious cruise along the vibrant Iberian Peninsula
Sail the picturesque coast from Málaga to Porto on a magnificent, three-masted ship that brings back the elegance of a bygone era.
Ancient cities, archaeological sites and dramatic Cappadocia
Uncover the various layers of Turkey, from Neolithic settlements to current politics, traveling from Ankara to Istanbul by way of Ephesus and the Turkish Riviera.
A cruise through the Scottish Highlands and the Hebrides
Navigate the locks and canals that cut through the Scottish Highlands and sail to the Inner Hebrides, visiting charming coastal villages and ancient castle ruins.
An adventure cruise through Southeast Alaska
Discover incredible wildlife and explore remote bays, misty fjords and colossal glaciers on a cruise that is studded with active excursions.
With Young Explorer Program for kids ages 6+
Enjoy a family cruise through the remote island chain and encounter unique wildlife up close, including playful sea lions, giant tortoises and blue footed boobies.
An escape to the serene countryside
Travel back in time and visit artisans still using techniques from the Middle Ages, family-run 200-year-old wine estates and ancient Romanesque abbeys and churches.
Journey to Darwin’s classroom
Cruise in comfort through the diverse chain of volcanic islands, getting up close to wildlife found nowhere else.
A classic voyage to the Greek Isles and Turkey
Explore millennia of human history and mythology on a cruise from Athens through the islands of the Aegean Sea to the ancient city of Ephesus.
A cultural odyssey through Southeast Asia
Explore ancient sites, modern cities and idyllic villages in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia with a four-night river cruise to experience life along the Mekong River.
Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.