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Sea & River Cruises Collection

Experience a cruise like none other and see a totally different side of the cities, towns and scenic seascapes along the way.

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16 trips available.

List of trips

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Selling fast: Baltic Sea

A cruise through Northern Europe with iconic ports of call

City and village hop on an ocean voyage that stops at locales both familiar and lesser known in Finland, Estonia, Sweden, Poland, and Denmark.

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Selling fast: Amazon and Machu Picchu

Archaeological wonders and endemic wildlife

Cruise the Amazon River to view endemic wildlife and travel deep into the lush Sacred Valley to behold mystical Machu Picchu.

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Sold out: Western Mediterranean

Sailing from Barcelona to Lisbon

Take a deep dive into history, art, and culture as we cruise amid the waters of southwestern Europe and North Africa, with stops in Spain, Morocco, and Portugal.

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Sold out: Columbia and Snake Rivers

History, food, and wine in the Pacific Northwest

Experience the bounty of Oregon and Washington on this unique cruise through breathtaking scenery.

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Selling fast: Antarctica

Unspoiled wilderness of the Southern Ocean

An epic voyage to the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, and the Antarctic Peninsula—an extraordinary wonderland of icebergs, seals, penguins and seabirds.

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Selling fast: Egypt

Cruise the Nile and marvel at ancient and modern Cairo

Explore Egypt’s historical and cultural riches with exclusive tours of its temples, tombs, mystifying pyramids, and great cities.

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Selling fast: Argentina, Uruguay, and Brazil

A luxury cruise from Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro

Cruise aboard the luxury L’Austral, enjoying stops in must-see destinations along nearly 2,000 miles of South America’s dazzling coast.

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Dutch Waterways

A river cruise through the Netherlands

Explore vibrant Amsterdam, then cruise the rivers and canals of Holland, visiting storied cities and taking in the idyllic countryside.

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West Coast of Europe

A voyage along the coast of Portugal, Spain, and France

Journey from Lisbon to Normandy, taking in historic sights and incredible art. Foray into Bordeaux and Médoc, go ashore on Guernsey, and visit scenic fishing villages.

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European Rivers

A luxury cruise along the Main, Rhine, and Danube Rivers

Marvel at historical sites and storied cities in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, and Hungary, examining the rivers that shaped their borders and traditions.

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Turkey

Ancient cities, archaeological sites and dramatic Cappadocia

Uncover the various layers of Turkey, from Neolithic settlements to current politics, traveling from Ankara to Istanbul by way of Ephesus and the Turkish Riviera.

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Slovenia and Croatia

Capital cities and a cruise along the azure Adriatic

Visit Ljubljana and Zagreb before exploring the sun-drenched coast, beautifully preserved architecture, and seaside towns on a voyage from Zadar to Dubrovnik.

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Scotland

A cruise through the Scottish Highlands and the Hebrides

Navigate the locks and canals that cut through the Scottish Highlands and sail to the Inner Hebrides, visiting charming coastal villages and ancient castle ruins.

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Iceland and Greenland

A wildlife-rich exploration of two distinct Arctic islands

Cruise otherworldly seas, from the thundering waterfalls and bubbling hot springs of Iceland to the rugged fjords that carve out the coast of East Greenland.

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Galápagos Family Adventure

With Young Explorer Program for kids ages 6+

Enjoy a family cruise through the remote island chain and encounter unique wildlife up close, including playful sea lions, giant tortoises, and blue footed boobies.

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Galápagos Islands

Journey to Darwin’s classroom

Cruise in comfort through the diverse chain of volcanic islands, getting up close to wildlife found nowhere else.

Create your own custom journey

Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.

Learn more about custom journeys
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