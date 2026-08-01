Sea & River Cruises Collection

Selling fast: Baltic Sea
A cruise through Northern Europe with iconic ports of call
City and village hop on an ocean voyage that stops at locales both familiar and lesser known in Finland, Estonia, Sweden, Poland, and Denmark.
Experience a cruise like none other and see a totally different side of the cities, towns and scenic seascapes along the way.
A cruise through Northern Europe with iconic ports of call
City and village hop on an ocean voyage that stops at locales both familiar and lesser known in Finland, Estonia, Sweden, Poland, and Denmark.
Archaeological wonders and endemic wildlife
Cruise the Amazon River to view endemic wildlife and travel deep into the lush Sacred Valley to behold mystical Machu Picchu.
Sailing from Barcelona to Lisbon
Take a deep dive into history, art, and culture as we cruise amid the waters of southwestern Europe and North Africa, with stops in Spain, Morocco, and Portugal.
History, food, and wine in the Pacific Northwest
Experience the bounty of Oregon and Washington on this unique cruise through breathtaking scenery.
Unspoiled wilderness of the Southern Ocean
An epic voyage to the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, and the Antarctic Peninsula—an extraordinary wonderland of icebergs, seals, penguins and seabirds.
Cruise the Nile and marvel at ancient and modern Cairo
Explore Egypt’s historical and cultural riches with exclusive tours of its temples, tombs, mystifying pyramids, and great cities.
A luxury cruise from Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro
Cruise aboard the luxury L’Austral, enjoying stops in must-see destinations along nearly 2,000 miles of South America’s dazzling coast.
A river cruise through the Netherlands
Explore vibrant Amsterdam, then cruise the rivers and canals of Holland, visiting storied cities and taking in the idyllic countryside.
A voyage along the coast of Portugal, Spain, and France
Journey from Lisbon to Normandy, taking in historic sights and incredible art. Foray into Bordeaux and Médoc, go ashore on Guernsey, and visit scenic fishing villages.
A luxury cruise along the Main, Rhine, and Danube Rivers
Marvel at historical sites and storied cities in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, and Hungary, examining the rivers that shaped their borders and traditions.
Ancient cities, archaeological sites and dramatic Cappadocia
Uncover the various layers of Turkey, from Neolithic settlements to current politics, traveling from Ankara to Istanbul by way of Ephesus and the Turkish Riviera.
Capital cities and a cruise along the azure Adriatic
Visit Ljubljana and Zagreb before exploring the sun-drenched coast, beautifully preserved architecture, and seaside towns on a voyage from Zadar to Dubrovnik.
A cruise through the Scottish Highlands and the Hebrides
Navigate the locks and canals that cut through the Scottish Highlands and sail to the Inner Hebrides, visiting charming coastal villages and ancient castle ruins.
A wildlife-rich exploration of two distinct Arctic islands
Cruise otherworldly seas, from the thundering waterfalls and bubbling hot springs of Iceland to the rugged fjords that carve out the coast of East Greenland.
With Young Explorer Program for kids ages 6+
Enjoy a family cruise through the remote island chain and encounter unique wildlife up close, including playful sea lions, giant tortoises, and blue footed boobies.
Journey to Darwin’s classroom
Cruise in comfort through the diverse chain of volcanic islands, getting up close to wildlife found nowhere else.
Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.