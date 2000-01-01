Slovenia and Croatia

When we designed this program, selecting the right sailing vessel was as important as choosing our destinations. Aboard the 18-cabin Queen Eleganza, we’ll escape the formalities of larger vessels, ducking into private coves for swims off the ship and mooring each night in picturesque harbors. With easy walk-off access and several free evenings, there’s ample time for independent exploration and to sample the local cuisine.

Wander through historic town centers and among terracotta-roofed buildings, taking in the region’s vast history, which spans Roman, Byzantine, Venetian, and Austro-Hungarian empires. We’ll also venture to Slovenia’s magical Lake Bled, hike in two of Croatia’s national parks, and spend time in each country’s capital city.