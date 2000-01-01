Skip to main content
Capital cities and a cruise along the azure Adriatic

Slovenia and Croatia

Visit Ljubljana and Zagreb before exploring the sun-drenched coast, beautifully preserved architecture, and seaside towns on a voyage from Zadar to Dubrovnik.

Overview

An exploration along the Adriatic

When we designed this program, selecting the right sailing vessel was as important as choosing our destinations. Aboard the 18-cabin Queen Eleganza, we’ll escape the formalities of larger vessels, ducking into private coves for swims off the ship and mooring each night in picturesque harbors. With easy walk-off access and several free evenings, there’s ample time for independent exploration and to sample the local cuisine.

Wander through historic town centers and among terracotta-roofed buildings, taking in the region’s vast history, which spans Roman, Byzantine, Venetian, and Austro-Hungarian empires. We’ll also venture to Slovenia’s magical Lake Bled, hike in two of Croatia’s national parks, and spend time in each country’s capital city.

Dates

June 11–22, 2026

Duration

12 days

Price

From approx. $9,795 per person

Trip size

26 participants

Minimum age

18 years

Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

Explore remnants of the Austro-Hungarian empire In Slovenia’s Ljubljana and see magical Lake Bled before venturing to Croatia and its historic capital city, Zagreb. Drive to the coast, stopping to see the cascading waterfalls of Plitviče Lakes. As we cruise south along the Dalmatian Coast to Dubrovnik, spend evenings docked in stunning locales, free to wander cobblestoned, café-lined streets.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Activity level

This program is considered moderately active with considerable walking each day, often over uneven and cobblestoned terrain, and extended periods of standing. On each guided walking tour, travelers can choose between a slower- or faster-paced group. This activity is balanced with the leisurely pace of the cruise, which allows for enjoying the dramatic coastal scenery from the Sun Deck or the large picture windows of the lounge. The ship has no elevator, so travelers must be capable of navigating stairs on rolling seas.

About Our Ship

Launched in 2018, the intimate Queen Eleganza yacht was beautifully crafted in Croatia specifically to cruise the Adriatic coastline. The 18 cabins are finished to high standards and with this small number of travelers, there is a relaxed and informal atmosphere on board. Meals are served in a single seating and feature home-cooked fresh and tasty Mediterranean cuisine, often locally sourced fish served with produce purchased at markets in port. The friendly Croatian crew provides excellent service and hospitality throughout the ship.

