Mexico City and Oaxaca Family Adventure

An expedition worthy of the most adventurous families, this trip is a great blend of the iconic (the majestic Teotihuacán) and the offbeat (fantastical alebrijes). Adults and kids will spend time together at museums, archeological sites, and walking tours as well as separate out occasionally for age-specific activities (e.g. chocolate-making for the kids; mezcal tasting for the adults).

Highlights of our time in Mexico City include: visits to Museo Casa Azul (final home of Frida Kahlo) and Museo de Arte Popular, as well as a walking tour of the city’s street art. Oaxaca highlights include: A curated walking tour, lunch and lessons on corn at Itanoní Antojeria y Tortilleria, and a visit to Monte Albán.