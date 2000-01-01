Skip to main content
Art, archaeology, cuisine, and Kahlo

Mexico City and Oaxaca Family Adventure

This journey sweeps you and your family up into a whirlwind exploration of Mexico: the cultures, artifacts, indigenous histories, and, of course, traditional foods!

Overview

An enriching experience for the whole family

An expedition worthy of the most adventurous families, this trip is a great blend of the iconic (the majestic Teotihuacán) and the offbeat (fantastical alebrijes). Adults and kids will spend time together at museums, archeological sites, and walking tours as well as separate out occasionally for age-specific activities (e.g. chocolate-making for the kids; mezcal tasting for the adults).

Highlights of our time in Mexico City include: visits to Museo Casa Azul (final home of Frida Kahlo) and Museo de Arte Popular, as well as a walking tour of the city’s street art. Oaxaca highlights include: A curated walking tour, lunch and lessons on corn at Itanoní Antojeria y Tortilleria, and a visit to Monte Albán.

Dates

July 11–19, 2026

Duration

9 days

Price

From approx. $7,495 per person

Trip size

34 participants

Minimum age

6 years

Share the joy of learning

About our Young Explorer program

Kids of all ages love our Young Explorer program, where they’re grouped with travelers their own age—no more than 10 kids per group—and paired with a Young Explorer leader. Young travelers enjoy fun and educational activities during lectures as well as occasional kids-only adventures, tours or meals while the adults have time for more in-depth touring and discussions.

Our Young Explorer program is designed for the whole family to engage in learning and exploration together, with most touring involving the entire family. Throughout the journey, opportunities for kids to hang out with their Young Explorer groups abound. Your kids will return home with a greater appreciation for the places we visit...and a few new friends!

Meet our Young Explorer leaders

These razor-sharp Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.

