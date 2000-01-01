Mexico City and Oaxaca Family Adventure
This journey sweeps you and your family up into a whirlwind exploration of Mexico: the cultures, artifacts, indigenous histories, and, of course, traditional foods!
Overview
An enriching experience for the whole family
An expedition worthy of the most adventurous families, this trip is a great blend of the iconic (the majestic Teotihuacán) and the offbeat (fantastical alebrijes). Adults and kids will spend time together at museums, archeological sites, and walking tours as well as separate out occasionally for age-specific activities (e.g. chocolate-making for the kids; mezcal tasting for the adults).
Highlights of our time in Mexico City include: visits to Museo Casa Azul (final home of Frida Kahlo) and Museo de Arte Popular, as well as a walking tour of the city’s street art. Oaxaca highlights include: A curated walking tour, lunch and lessons on corn at Itanoní Antojeria y Tortilleria, and a visit to Monte Albán.
DatesJuly 11–19, 2026
Duration9 days
Price
From approx. $7,495 per person
Trip size34 participants
Minimum age6 years
Share the joy of learning
Meet our Young Explorer leaders
These razor-sharp Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.
