How We’re Different

With more than 50 years of experience creating educational journeys, we have covered nearly every corner of the globe—from the North Pole to Antarctica to the Far East to the Sahara. Our travelers get adventures like no other: epic rail journeys, in-depth city sojourns, private air expeditions, mountain treks, and exclusive, Stanford-only access. Every trip is designed to bring your destination into focus with education that enriches, expert insight that sharpens, and experiences that stay with you through every stamp on your passport.