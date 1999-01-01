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Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study

How We’re Different

With more than 50 years of experience creating educational journeys, we have covered nearly every corner of the globe—from the North Pole to Antarctica to the Far East to the Sahara. Our travelers get adventures like no other: epic rail journeys, in-depth city sojourns, private air expeditions, mountain treks, and exclusive, Stanford-only access. Every trip is designed to bring your destination into focus with education that enriches, expert insight that sharpens, and experiences that stay with you through every stamp on your passport.

Our Faculty Leaders

Stanford scholars are masters at bringing destinations to life.

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Stanford scholars are masters at bringing destinations to life. With their expertise guiding every step of your journey, you’re guaranteed an educational experience like no other. In addition to hearing their thought-provoking lectures, you’ll have the opportunity to engage with them directly for further insight. When traveling with one of our faculty leaders, you’re certain to have a truly unparalleled educational experience.

The lectures were engaging, informative, and thought-provoking. They grounded me in the forces—political and religious—that shaped this fascinating region. The questions posed to us led to reflection long after the lectures ended.

—Susan Heikkala, ’73

The World Is Your Classroom

Professor Emanuele Lugli has led many Stanford travelers through Italy. His expertise, wit, and creative perspective enhance our educational journeys.

Talk with Emanuele Lugli

Professor Lugli delivers a mini-lecture at Stanford Reunion Homecoming.

The opportunity to converse with a Stanford professor was a highlight of the trip. The lectures were fascinating, entertaining, and related perfectly to what we were seeing each day.

—Anne Beyer, ’86

Our Connections

From people to places, Stanford knows (and has access to) them all.

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Stanford connections afford you the opportunity to enjoy rare behind-the-scenes visits to special sites, discussions with knowledgeable insiders, and once-in-a-lifetime events all over the world. Stand before the David unencumbered by crowds during a private visit, tour the tomb of Seti I (unavailable to the public) with a noted Egyptologist, attend a reception at the ambassador’s residence, and so many more Stanford-only experiences that will elevate your travel experience.

We would never have been able to visit so many interesting places on our own in two weeks. Our excellent professor and local guides made the “study” part of the Travel/Study program come alive.

—Christopher Wright, JD ’80

Our Expertise

We create one-of-a-kind itineraries that combine must-see highlights with lesser-known gems.

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These well-paced trips introduce you to many facets of each location. Before you go, we give you the details you need to make your flight arrangements, guide you through visa applications, outline important health and medical information, supply a packing list, and share recommended reading. On the road, our dedicated, highly skilled tour managers ensure your experience is seamless, anticipating your needs and guiding you every step of the way.

As usual, Stanford Travel/Study made everything easy. They took care of all of the details, allowing me to just enjoy being a tourist.

—Steve Vreeland, MS ’82

Our Community

Stanford Travel/Study is as much about our vibrant community of travelers as it is about the captivating destinations we explore.

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On any given journey, you’ll forge meaningful friendships with a diverse and intellectually adventurous group of fellow explorers. Whether it’s a late-night discussion, shared awe over a beautiful vista, or laughs over drinks, the bonds created during travel are unmatched.

Our Families

Stanford Family Adventures are unique journeys that bring together travelers across the generations.

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We bring new meaning to the phrase “family vacation.” Not only are these special trips carefully curated to be educational, fun, and relaxing for kids and adults alike, we also have a special program that pairs Stanford graduates experienced working with children with small groups of young travelers to enjoy special just-for-kids activities. Our Young Explorer leaders have all worked at Stanford Sierra Camp and know how to make travel and learning fun for the whole family!

See Family Adventure trips (external link)

Our fellow travelers were well read, insightful, and vibrant. A good combination.

—Greg Osborn, ’70

Our Trips Are for Everyone

Study abroad with Stanford—whether you went to Stanford or not. Travel/Study educational journeys are open to anyone, anywhere (no admissions essay required).

Study abroad with Stanford

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