Stanford 50th
Stanford in 1968
Inspired by the civil rights movement and hardening antipathy toward the war in Vietnam, student activists were challenging Stanford on many fronts.
"…they decided to take the faculty, put them on a riverboat on the Rhine River, creating a “floating campus” for 75-80 alumni families. It was a big success and established a model for the future of Travel/Study."
PETER VOLL, ’65
Travel/Study Director, 1974–1992
Travel on the Mississippi
In 1979, seeking a domestic destination for the nascent alumni Travel/Study program, then-director Peter Voll chartered the historic paddle-wheeled steamboat the Delta Queen, filling it with 186 travelers for a 2-week trip down the Mississippi.
"As our trips passed through America’s heartland it was a sight to behold—the Delta Queen steaming along the river, the calliope playing “Come Join the Band,” drawing everyone within earshot to see the steamboat a-comin.’"
BRETT THOMPSON, ’83
Travel/Study Director, 2005–present
Top of the world
North Pole: Travelers’ Notebook
On the 7th day of the journey, as the ship drew close to 90°, anticipation ran high. The group assembled on deck, with champagne. After careful measuring and maneuvering, the captain confirmed their location: They had reached the Pole!
"There was no darkness during the night—and we could expect none for at least 2 weeks."
THE LOG OF THE STANFORD VOYAGE TO THE NORTH POLE, 1992
Doorways to the past
The Nile Program
Commemorative Pins
From 1986 to 2009 Travel/Study produced lapel pins that were given out to participants on the last night of their trip. The pins were designed to commemorate specific trips, types of trips, particular destinations and sometimes world events.