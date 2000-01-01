“You can lecture to undergrads, you can use slides if you want, but there’s a special kick to lecturing to alums in the very venues that you’re talking about,” says Bert Patenaude, MA ’79, PhD ’87, research fellow at the Hoover Institution and a lecturer in history and international relations. “Being in Vienna, looking out the windows at the city scape and talking about how Vienna was the mighty city of a mighty empire . . . there’s nothing like leaving the lecture room and walking out into the city and hearing, ‘Oh yeah, that’s what Bert was talking about.’”

From its inception, the Travel/Study program strove to break new ground. The program was among the first to bring tourist and alumni groups to China, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Libya and Antarctica. Each member of the Travel/Study team leads trips all over the world; the transfer of knowledge among the staff from trip to trip is a strong part of the institutional culture.

“When you travel you are always prepared for the unexpected,” says Kara Cronk, senior marketing manager and trip leader. “Those are skills that translate anywhere, no matter where you are.”

Such as in 2007, when a group stopped in Yemen to await a ship that was traveling from the Seychelles along the north coast of Africa. Pirates hijacked the ship before it reached Yemen, taking the crew hostage. The group made a change of plans, traveling overland through Saudi Arabia to Jordan.

While every trip leader has a story of a trip gone not-exactly according to plan, safety and security are the Travel/Study team’s paramount priority. The staff continually scouts destinations and maintains a watch list of 140 countries. Director Brett Thompson, ’83, receives security briefings every morning.