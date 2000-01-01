Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study

Arts and Culture Collection

Discover and learn about the art, architecture, literature, music, food and wine of a region, with art historians, music scholars and literary experts leading the way.

Skip past filters to trip list

Filter by

Region

Year

Month

Experience

Duration

4 trips available.

List of trips

to

Selling fast: Basque Country

A food and wine journey through Spain

Quiet cobblestone villages, traditional pintxos plates, exclusive wineries— venture to a region of majestic vistas marked by ancient legends and rich histories.

to

Sold out: Paris

A deep dive into the art world of France—past and present

For the art-loving Francophile! This riveting journey with renowned art historian Wanda Corn is a feast for the senses and intellect.

to

Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy

The heartland of Italy

Visit some of Northern Italy’s most important historic cities—Bologna, Mantua, Parma, and Cremona—and delve into the regions’ cultural and culinary traditions.

to

Portugal

A food and wine journey

Explore historic cities and legendary wine regions from Lisbon to Porto, blending cultural insight, heritage, and exceptional food and wine.

Create your own custom journey

Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.

Learn more about custom journeys
Get in touch with Travel/Study.
Subscribe to our emails for trip alerts.