Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study

Arts and Culture Collection

Discover and learn about the art, architecture, literature, music, food and wine of a region, with art historians, music scholars and literary experts leading the way.

Skip past filters to trip list

Filter by

Region

Year

Month

Experience

Duration

3 trips available.

List of trips

to

Ontario

Behind the scenes at Ontario's film and theater festivals

Enjoy red carpet access at the Toronto International Film Festival and meet with creative staff at the Shaw and Stratford Festivals.

to

Italy

From ancient Roman sites to the sun-soaked Tuscan countryside

From ancient Roman sites to the sun-soaked Tuscan countryside

to

Spain

Journey to the striking Basque countryside

Quiet cobblestone villages, traditional pintxos plates, exclusive wineries— venture to a region of majestic vistas marked by ancient legends and rich histories.

Create your own custom journey

Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.

Learn more about custom journeys

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
Subscribe to our emails (external link)