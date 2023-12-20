Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study

Central America and the Caribbean Collection

Immerse yourself in ancient Mayan history, explore the coral reefs, and revel in the abundant terrestrial and marine life of this Mesoamerican hotspot of biodiversity.

Skip past filters to trip list

Filter by

Year

Month

Experience

Duration

1 trip available.

List of trips

to

Costa Rica

For young adults (ages 18+) traveling with their families

Pack your swimsuits and escape the holiday madness by taking your family on this thrilling getaway and explore diverse ecosystems.

Create your own custom journey

Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.

Learn more about custom journeys

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
Subscribe to our emails (external link)