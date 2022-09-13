Europe Collection

Italy
A scenic walk through the Italian Lake District
Stroll through verdant pastures and along mountain ridges, dine on fresh, local cuisine and sail across deep, indigo lakes.
Cruise around the Baltic Sea, lose yourself in the history of Renaissance Europe, or go on a walking tour from rugged coast to bucolic countryside.
A scenic walk through the Italian Lake District
Stroll through verdant pastures and along mountain ridges, dine on fresh, local cuisine and sail across deep, indigo lakes.
A classic voyage to the Greek Isles and Turkey
Explore millennia of human history and mythology on a cruise from Athens through the islands of the Aegean Sea to the ancient city of Ephesus.
A walk through southwest France and Catalunya
Take in the scenery that inspired renowned painters such as Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec and a young Pablo Picasso on this walk through the former province of Languedoc.
Savor Southern Italy from Puglia to Naples
Enjoy the superb cuisine, rugged landscapes and ancient villages of Puglia, then venture to the sun-splashed Amalfi Coast with its cliffside towns and haunting ruins.
Journey through Bordeaux and the Loire and Dordogne Valleys
Travel through bucolic countryside to see prehistoric cave art and medieval villages, sample renowned vintages, and tour grand castles and royal gardens.
Behind the scenes in Piemonte and the Italian Riviera
Travel to the foot of the Alps in Northern Italy and delight in farm-fresh cheeses and wines, pastel-hued villages and breathtaking mountain vistas.
A walk in Andalucia during Semana Santa
Trace the influence of Christianity, Islam and Judaism on the landscape and culture of southern Spain, visiting Moorish monuments and observing Holy Week processions.
A classic river cruise from Berlin to Prague
Drift through history on the placid Elbe River traveling through a landscape of medieval old towns, the idyllic green countryside and spectacular gorges.
A river cruise through the Netherlands
Enjoy two days in Amsterdam then seven days cruising through the Netherlands’ scenic canals taking in the idyllic countryside.
A luxurious cruise along the vibrant Iberian Peninsula
Sail the picturesque coast from Málaga to Porto on a magnificent, three-masted ship that brings back the elegance of a bygone era.
Ancient cities, archaeological sites and dramatic Cappadocia
Uncover the various layers of Turkey, from Neolithic settlements to current politics, traveling from Ankara to Istanbul by way of Ephesus and the Turkish Riviera.
A Walk through Tuscany and Umbria
Stroll the narrow streets of castle-topped medieval towns and walk in the footsteps of Renaissance painters enjoying al fresco picnics along the way.
A month-long sabbatical in Southern France
Live like a local and study French with language classes, learn about famous wines and discover the history and culture of the scenic Provence region.
A cruise through the Scottish Highlands and the Hebrides
Navigate the locks and canals that cut through the Scottish Highlands and sail to the Inner Hebrides, visiting charming coastal villages and ancient castle ruins.
Inside the heart of the European Union
Get a behind-the-scenes pass to typically inaccessible places, engage with international dignitaries and discover the charms of four captivating European countries.
Discover the literary heritage of England’s southwest corner
Find Inspiration from the charming English countryside and delve into the works of numerous English authors with daily discussion sessions.
Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.