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Travel/Study

Europe Collection

Cruise around the Baltic Sea, lose yourself in the history of Renaissance Europe, or go on a walking tour from rugged coast to bucolic countryside.

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16 trips available.

List of trips

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Selling fast: Baltic Sea

A cruise through Northern Europe with iconic ports of call

City and village hop on an ocean voyage that stops at locales both familiar and lesser known in Finland, Estonia, Sweden, Poland, and Denmark.

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Selling fast: Normandy

A walk through historic landscapes

Explore this region shaped by invasions, presidents, and kings. Stay in luxury châteaux, dine on fine cuisine, and visit politically pivotal sites.

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Selling fast: Basque Country

A food and wine journey through Spain

Quiet cobblestone villages, traditional pintxos plates, exclusive wineries— venture to a region of majestic vistas marked by ancient legends and rich histories.

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Sold out: Western Mediterranean

Sailing from Barcelona to Lisbon

Take a deep dive into history, art, and culture as we cruise amid the waters of southwestern Europe and North Africa, with stops in Spain, Morocco, and Portugal.

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Selling fast: Piemonte

A walk in the birthplace of modern Italy

Walk among the beautiful vineyards of the Langhe (famous for superb Barolo wines) before ending on the fabulous Côte d’Azur.

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Selling fast: Istanbul to Paris

A classic European railway journey filled with luxury

A beloved rail itinerary for a reason, this luxe expedition wends through the heart of Europe before our final stop in the City of Lights.

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Selling fast: Umbria

Get to know (or rediscover) Old-World Italy

A perfectly situated luxury hotel is our home base on this nine-day sojourn that sees us at an array of nearby monuments, art studios, and medieval towns.

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Sold out: Paris

A deep dive into the art world of France—past and present

For the art-loving Francophile! This riveting journey with renowned art historian Wanda Corn is a feast for the senses and intellect.

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Selling fast: Finland Family Adventure

With Young Explorer Program for kids ages 6+

Discover an Arctic wonderland as you travel to north of the Arctic Circle, enjoy a sleigh ride, and get the ideal view of the aurora borealis.

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Selling fast: Spain Literary Seminar

City life and old-world charm in central and coastal Spain

The latest in our popular literary series explores the scenery and history that has inspired some of the greatest writers in both the English and Spanish languages.

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Rome and Tuscany

Lights! Camera! Italy!

A classic Italian holiday with our educational twist. See the sites that inspired classic films like La Dolce Vita, and get an expert view on Italy’s history and more.

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Dutch Waterways

A river cruise through the Netherlands

Explore vibrant Amsterdam, then cruise the rivers and canals of Holland, visiting storied cities and taking in the idyllic countryside.

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Lisbon

A month-long immersion into the delights of Portugal

Enjoy a month-long sabbatical in Portugal’s vibrant capital. Visit World Heritage sites, partake in regional culinary specialties, sample Portuguese wines, and more.

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Prague

Majestic castles, magical music, and fascinating history

A superb blend of traditional highlights and off-the-beaten path adventures, this trip is a deep dive into the capital city alongside unique sojourns into nearby towns.

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West Coast of Europe

A voyage along the coast of Portugal, Spain, and France

Journey from Lisbon to Normandy, taking in historic sights and incredible art. Foray into Bordeaux and Médoc, go ashore on Guernsey, and visit scenic fishing villages.

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Sicily

Walking the Mediterranean island’s mercurial landscape

An active tour of the dramatic ruins and sweeping coastal vistas of an island as mysterious and shifting as its infamous volcanoes.

Create your own custom journey

Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.

Learn more about custom journeys
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