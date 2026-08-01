Europe Collection

Selling fast: Baltic Sea
A cruise through Northern Europe with iconic ports of call
City and village hop on an ocean voyage that stops at locales both familiar and lesser known in Finland, Estonia, Sweden, Poland, and Denmark.
Cruise around the Baltic Sea, lose yourself in the history of Renaissance Europe, or go on a walking tour from rugged coast to bucolic countryside.
A cruise through Northern Europe with iconic ports of call
City and village hop on an ocean voyage that stops at locales both familiar and lesser known in Finland, Estonia, Sweden, Poland, and Denmark.
A walk through historic landscapes
Explore this region shaped by invasions, presidents, and kings. Stay in luxury châteaux, dine on fine cuisine, and visit politically pivotal sites.
A food and wine journey through Spain
Quiet cobblestone villages, traditional pintxos plates, exclusive wineries— venture to a region of majestic vistas marked by ancient legends and rich histories.
Sailing from Barcelona to Lisbon
Take a deep dive into history, art, and culture as we cruise amid the waters of southwestern Europe and North Africa, with stops in Spain, Morocco, and Portugal.
A walk in the birthplace of modern Italy
Walk among the beautiful vineyards of the Langhe (famous for superb Barolo wines) before ending on the fabulous Côte d’Azur.
A classic European railway journey filled with luxury
A beloved rail itinerary for a reason, this luxe expedition wends through the heart of Europe before our final stop in the City of Lights.
Get to know (or rediscover) Old-World Italy
A perfectly situated luxury hotel is our home base on this nine-day sojourn that sees us at an array of nearby monuments, art studios, and medieval towns.
A deep dive into the art world of France—past and present
For the art-loving Francophile! This riveting journey with renowned art historian Wanda Corn is a feast for the senses and intellect.
With Young Explorer Program for kids ages 6+
Discover an Arctic wonderland as you travel to north of the Arctic Circle, enjoy a sleigh ride, and get the ideal view of the aurora borealis.
City life and old-world charm in central and coastal Spain
The latest in our popular literary series explores the scenery and history that has inspired some of the greatest writers in both the English and Spanish languages.
Lights! Camera! Italy!
A classic Italian holiday with our educational twist. See the sites that inspired classic films like La Dolce Vita, and get an expert view on Italy’s history and more.
A river cruise through the Netherlands
Explore vibrant Amsterdam, then cruise the rivers and canals of Holland, visiting storied cities and taking in the idyllic countryside.
A month-long immersion into the delights of Portugal
Enjoy a month-long sabbatical in Portugal’s vibrant capital. Visit World Heritage sites, partake in regional culinary specialties, sample Portuguese wines, and more.
Majestic castles, magical music, and fascinating history
A superb blend of traditional highlights and off-the-beaten path adventures, this trip is a deep dive into the capital city alongside unique sojourns into nearby towns.
A voyage along the coast of Portugal, Spain, and France
Journey from Lisbon to Normandy, taking in historic sights and incredible art. Foray into Bordeaux and Médoc, go ashore on Guernsey, and visit scenic fishing villages.
Walking the Mediterranean island’s mercurial landscape
An active tour of the dramatic ruins and sweeping coastal vistas of an island as mysterious and shifting as its infamous volcanoes.
Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.