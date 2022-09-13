Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study

Europe Collection

Cruise around the Baltic Sea, lose yourself in the history of Renaissance Europe, or go on a walking tour from rugged coast to bucolic countryside.

Skip past filters to trip list

Filter by

Year

Month

Experience

Duration

16 trips available.

List of trips

to

Italy

A scenic walk through the Italian Lake District

Stroll through verdant pastures and along mountain ridges, dine on fresh, local cuisine and sail across deep, indigo lakes.

to

Aegean Sea

A classic voyage to the Greek Isles and Turkey

Explore millennia of human history and mythology on a cruise from Athens through the islands of the Aegean Sea to the ancient city of Ephesus.

to

France and Spain

A walk through southwest France and Catalunya

Take in the scenery that inspired renowned painters such as Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec and a young Pablo Picasso on this walk through the former province of Languedoc.

to

Italy

Savor Southern Italy from Puglia to Naples

Enjoy the superb cuisine, rugged landscapes and ancient villages of Puglia, then venture to the sun-splashed Amalfi Coast with its cliffside towns and haunting ruins.

to

France

Journey through Bordeaux and the Loire and Dordogne Valleys

Travel through bucolic countryside to see prehistoric cave art and medieval villages, sample renowned vintages, and tour grand castles and royal gardens.

to

Italy

Behind the scenes in Piemonte and the Italian Riviera

Travel to the foot of the Alps in Northern Italy and delight in farm-fresh cheeses and wines, pastel-hued villages and breathtaking mountain vistas.

to

Spain

A walk in Andalucia during Semana Santa

Trace the influence of Christianity, Islam and Judaism on the landscape and culture of southern Spain, visiting Moorish monuments and observing Holy Week processions.

to

Elbe River

A classic river cruise from Berlin to Prague

Drift through history on the placid Elbe River traveling through a landscape of medieval old towns, the idyllic green countryside and spectacular gorges.

to

Dutch Waterways

A river cruise through the Netherlands

Enjoy two days in Amsterdam then seven days cruising through the Netherlands’ scenic canals taking in the idyllic countryside.

to

Spain and Portugal

A luxurious cruise along the vibrant Iberian Peninsula

Sail the picturesque coast from Málaga to Porto on a magnificent, three-masted ship that brings back the elegance of a bygone era.

to

Turkey

Ancient cities, archaeological sites and dramatic Cappadocia

Uncover the various layers of Turkey, from Neolithic settlements to current politics, traveling from Ankara to Istanbul by way of Ephesus and the Turkish Riviera.

to

Italy

A Walk through Tuscany and Umbria

Stroll the narrow streets of castle-topped medieval towns and walk in the footsteps of Renaissance painters enjoying al fresco picnics along the way.

to

Aix-en-Provence

A month-long sabbatical in Southern France

Live like a local and study French with language classes, learn about famous wines and discover the history and culture of the scenic Provence region.

to

Scotland

A cruise through the Scottish Highlands and the Hebrides

Navigate the locks and canals that cut through the Scottish Highlands and sail to the Inner Hebrides, visiting charming coastal villages and ancient castle ruins.

to

Brussels, Luxembourg and Strasbourg

Inside the heart of the European Union

Get a behind-the-scenes pass to typically inaccessible places, engage with international dignitaries and discover the charms of four captivating European countries.

to

England

Discover the literary heritage of England’s southwest corner

Find Inspiration from the charming English countryside and delve into the works of numerous English authors with daily discussion sessions.

Create your own custom journey

Did you know we also do custom trips? Any time of year, anywhere in the world, we can turn your dream adventure into your very own custom journey.

Learn more about custom journeys

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
Subscribe to our emails (external link)